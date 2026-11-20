US President Donald Trump reports positive discussions with Vladimir Putin regarding the war in Ukraine, while diplomatic friction persists over security guarantees and recent missile attacks.

US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he and Russian leader Vladimir Putin held productive discussions regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine during their meeting in China. Speaking at the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC, flanked by US Vice President JD Vance and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the US President stated he believes there is a strong possibility of reaching a resolution.

Trump Details Diplomatic Breakthroughs in China

The remarks followed a trip to Asia where Donald Trump met with both Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. During the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in Shenzhen, China, earlier this week, Donald Trump engaged directly with Vladimir Putin, whom he described as a friend. He emphasized that the Russian leader clearly expressed a desire to end the war through diplomatic channels rather than military escalation.

Also read Trump Meets Xi and Putin in Shenzhen as Trade Deals and Ukraine Tensions Dominate Asia Tour

Donald Trump noted that his administration's representatives are currently engaged in difficult negotiations to facilitate a peace agreement. He stated that while the process is challenging, the conversations between the two leaders were very good and indicated a genuine commitment from the Kremlin to find a peaceful conclusion to the hostilities that have persisted since the initial invasion.

Disagreements Over Security Guarantees Persist

Despite the positive tone, significant obstacles remain regarding the specific terms of any potential agreement. Donald Trump explicitly stated he did not want to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine until a broader peace deal is finalized. He argued that establishing these protections is secondary to first achieving a fundamental cessation of hostilities, saying that he does not want to talk about security guarantees because the priority must be getting a deal done first.

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This stance contrasts with advice from Jared Kushner, Donald Trump's adviser and son-in-law, who stated on Thursday after talks on Ukraine in Berlin that Donald Trump was open to providing Ukraine with security guarantees similar to NATO's Article 5. Such provisions would consider an attack on Ukraine equivalent to an attack on a member state, offering robust collective defense commitments.

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov firmly rejected the concept of quasi membership for Kyiv in the Western military alliance on Friday. Speaking to Russian state media, Ryabkov dismissed the idea as totally unacceptable for Moscow. He characterized the public discourse surrounding the negotiations as a form of public relations war, noting that both sides are making statements to influence public opinion rather than solely focusing on behind-the-scenes diplomacy.

Escalation Continues Amidst Diplomatic Talks

The diplomatic maneuvering occurred against a backdrop of renewed violence on the ground. Following the meeting in China, Russia launched one of the largest missile and drone attacks of the war on Ukraine on Friday. The strikes targeted critical infrastructure, specifically hitting electricity facilities across the country and resulting in the deaths of eight people.

This latest escalation underscores the severity of the conflict, which has become Europe's bloodiest war since World War Two following the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. While Donald Trump expresses optimism about the potential for a diplomatic settlement, the immediate reality involves sustained Russian military pressure and ongoing humanitarian crises for Ukrainian citizens.

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Next Steps in the Peace Negotiation Process

As negotiations continue, the administration faces the complex task of balancing military realities with diplomatic goals. The US government, led by Donald Trump and supported by officials like Marco Rubio and Jared Kushner, is attempting to leverage international relationships to de-escalate the conflict.

However, the lack of immediate progress on security guarantees and the continued targeting of civilian infrastructure suggest that a lasting peace agreement remains distant. All parties involved must navigate significant political and military hurdles before the theoretical diplomatic breakthroughs discussed in China can translate into a concrete end to the war.