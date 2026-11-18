US President Donald Trump announced a very big trade deal with the Philippines during a state luncheon in Manila, but no official confirmation or details were provided by either government.

US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that the United States and the Philippines have secured a very big trade deal, following bilateral talks with Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. at Malacañang Palace in Manila.

The announcement came during a state luncheon, but neither government released official details or confirmation of the agreement. Trump said the deal is the biggest trade deal the US has ever made by far and called it a fair deal for both countries. He added that he is proud to say the alliance between the United States and the Philippines is much stronger than it has ever been before, especially with the consummation of this deal.

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Philippine Ambassador Details Food And Energy Deal

Negotiations on a trade deal between the two allies were not mentioned in any schedules released by either country. There was no immediate comment from the office of Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. about the deal Trump was referring to. Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez said the deal involves food and energy supply. The US offered for us to diversify our food supply and energy requirements, Romualdez said.

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In his remarks at the luncheon, Marcos said the Philippines and the United States continued to strengthen their partnership in trade, investment, energy, technology, resilience, supply chains and education, among other areas. I am confident that your visit will give fresh momentum to our partnership and open new opportunities for our two countries to work even more closely together for our peoples, for our region, for the peace and prosperity that we all seek, Marcos said.

Trump is in the Philippines from Nov. 17 to 18. He arrived late Tuesday afternoon to attend the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits. The two leaders held bilateral talks and raised a toast during the state luncheon at Malacañang Palace on Nov. 18, 2026.

Questions Arise Over Unconfirmed US Trade Agreement

Trump said on Tuesday that Thailand would eliminate all tariffs and remove substantial non-tariff barriers on its imports from the United States as part of a trade deal expected to be finalized in the coming weeks. The lack of official confirmation from Manila or Washington raised questions about the status of the announced US-Philippines trade deal, as no formal documents or statements were released by either side.

Trump described the deal as magnificent for both countries and said it took place very quickly. We were very happy with that, and we did not know that was going to take place, but it took place very quickly, he said. The Philippine ambassador's comments suggested the agreement focuses on diversifying food and energy supplies, but further specifics were not provided. Neither the White House nor Malacañang issued a joint statement or fact sheet on the deal.

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Broader Partnership Highlights During ASEAN Summit Visit

Marcos highlighted the broader partnership between the two nations during his remarks, pointing to cooperation in multiple sectors including trade, investment, energy, technology, resilience, supply chains and education. The announcement came during Trump's visit to the Philippines for the ASEAN Summit, where he arrived on Tuesday afternoon. The bilateral meeting and state luncheon were part of the official schedule for Nov. 18.