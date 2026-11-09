Trump Says He Was Joking About Dana White as Press Secretary

President Donald Trump said Sunday he was only kidding about offering UFC CEO Dana White the White House press secretary job, but White loves the idea and will meet Trump on Monday. The press secretary role has been vacant since Katie Zacharia left on October 16.

US President Donald Trump said Sunday that he was only joking when he offered the role of White House press secretary to Ultimate Fighting Championship chief Dana White earlier in the weekend.

Speaking to reporters on the tarmac of his namesake airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, Trump said, I was only kidding, but Dana loves the idea. The press secretary role, traditionally one of the administration's most visible positions, has been vacant since Katie Zacharia left on October 16 after less than a week on the job. Trump said White would visit him at the White House on Monday, but added that the meeting was planned for other reasons.

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UFC Chief Dana White Responds To Trump

White, the 57-year-old president and CEO of UFC, is a long-time friend of the president and a prominent supporter who helped mobilize support for Trump's 2024 presidential campaign. Speaking in London late Saturday, White was reticent, saying that he would have more to talk about after meeting with Trump on Monday. In a social media post Saturday, Trump implored White to accept his offer, writing, Dana, please take the job! and calling him a violent fighter and warrior.

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He also suggested White bring along several fighters as assistants, three of whom were not American. In his comments Sunday, Trump suggested the inclusion of the fighters from parts unknown was how the public should have known it was a joke. Of course I was kidding, and you could see that because I put all of the great fighters as his assistants, Trump said.

He explained that he had posted photographs of prominent UFC fighters as potential assistants to White as part of the joke. Trump described White as a violent Fighter and Warrior in Saturday's post and suggested he bring several current or former UFC champions to serve as assistants, saying they were needed to defend us against the Lunatic Left.

Trump Denies Seriously Considering Deputy Role

Trump also said he was only kidding when he suggested White could become his deputy, after the social media post stirred speculation about recruiting his feisty ally and signaled a combative approach to dealing with Democrats as they prepare to take control of Congress. Trump said White, a prominent supporter, loves the idea of taking the job but insisted he had not been serious about the prospect, describing the suggestion as just a little fun.

I will tell you, I was only kidding, Trump told reporters. White, who has led the Ultimate Fighting Championship for more than two decades, has been a close Trump ally and helped mobilize support for his 2024 presidential campaign. He has also appeared alongside Trump at several political events and helped bring UFC fights to the White House lawn this year.

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White's UFC staged a bloody cage fight on the White House South Lawn on Trump's 80th birthday in June, and he appeared on stage with Trump during his reelection victory speech in 2024. Trump said White would visit him at the White House on Monday, but added that the meeting was planned for other reasons. The press secretary position has been vacant since Katie Zacharia left on October 16 after less than a week on the job.

Trump's comments came after a social media post a day earlier stirred speculation about recruiting his feisty ally and signaled a combative approach to dealing with Democrats as they prepare to take control of Congress.