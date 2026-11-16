Trump Begins Asia Trip With Potential Kim Jong Un Meeting in China

President Trump travels to Asia for ASEAN summit and China visit. He anticipates meeting Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping, and Putin to discuss Ukraine and Iran.

United States President Donald Trump departed Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Monday, November 16, 2026, for a high-stakes diplomatic journey across Asia. The trip includes a stop at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Manila, Philippines, followed by a significant visit to China where he indicated he may engage with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. This deployment marks a major escalation in diplomatic efforts involving multiple global powers and complex regional conflicts.

Key Travelers Join Diplomatic Mission

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent accompanied the President aboard Air Force One during the departure. Their presence underscores the economic and political weight of the negotiations anticipated during this leg of the international tour. The senior cabinet members are positioned to address trade and security frameworks that define the current geopolitical landscape in the Asia-Pacific region.

Also read Foundever Wins Three Major Awards at 2026 Asia Corporate Excellence and Sustainability Awards

High-Level Meetings With Global Leaders

President Trump explicitly stated that a potential meeting with Kim Jong Un would occur in China and remain contingent upon the involvement of Chinese President Xi Jinping. Trump further confirmed his expectation to meet with Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin while abroad. These scheduled interactions highlight the central role of Beijing and Moscow in resolving or influencing ongoing international crises.

Negotiating Ukraine And Iran Conflicts

Discussions with these foreign leaders are expected to cover critical security issues, specifically Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine and the escalating war in Iran. The administration aims to leverage these face-to-face encounters to address nuclear nonproliferation concerns alongside immediate humanitarian and territorial disputes. The inclusion of Iran in the agenda signals a broadened scope for diplomatic engagement beyond traditional bilateral relations.

Advertisement

Strategic Timing At The ASEAN Summit

Before heading to China, the President will participate in the ASEAN summit in Manila, Philippines. This event provides a multilateral platform to strengthen ties with Southeast Asian nations amid rising tensions in the broader region. The itinerary reflects a strategic balance between engaging with established powers like China and Russia and maintaining robust alliances with emerging economic hubs in Southeast Asia.

Geopolitical Implications For Global Markets

The simultaneous pursuit of multiple high-level dialogues suggests an aggressive push to reshape global security architectures. Success in these negotiations could significantly impact international markets and stability in East Asia. Observers are closely watching the outcomes as they may redefine alliances and influence future economic policies across the globe for years to come.