US President Donald Trump arrived in Manila for the final day of the 49th ASEAN Summit, where leaders will conclude meetings and the Philippines will hand over the chairship to Singapore. Protests erupted over Trump's visit and the proposed Pax Silica initiative.

US President Donald Trump arrived in Manila on Tuesday, November 17, coinciding with the final day of the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit.

His presence dominates the headlines as Southeast Asian leaders conclude their high-level diplomatic meetings. The arrival marks a significant moment for US-Philippines relations amid a busy regional calendar. Trump departed Washington on Monday, November 16, for a trip to Asia that includes the ASEAN summit and a visit to China. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also joined Trump on the trip, boarding Air Force One with him at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

Also read US President Trump Expected at 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila Amid Regional Security Concerns

Trump Mentions Potential Meetings With Kim Xi Putin

Speaking to reporters before his departure, Trump said a possible meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would take place in China and depend on Chinese President Xi Jinping. Trump also said he expected to meet Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin during the trip. Potential discussions could cover Russia's war in Ukraine, nuclear nonproliferation and the war in Iran.

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Global leaders are set to wrap up the 49th ASEAN Summit on Tuesday, marking the culmination of the Philippines' year-long chairmanship of the regional bloc. After several meetings with dialogue partners on Monday, including China, the Republic of Korea, Australia, and the United Nations, the final-day schedule begins with the ASEAN Plus Three Summit. This is followed by the Asia Zero-Emission Community Leaders' Meeting, then the ASEAN-Japan Summit, the ASEAN-India Summit, and the East Asia Summit.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is scheduled to lead the closing ceremony of the summit on this final day. A key agenda item is the formal handover of the ASEAN chairship from the Philippines to Singapore. Marcos will pass the chairmanship to Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, concluding Manila's tenure at the helm of the regional bloc. The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the summit program will proceed according to schedule, despite the late arrival of the US president.

Protests Erupt Over Trump Visit And Pax Silica

In late afternoon, United States President Donald Trump will join the global leaders for the ASEAN-US Special Summit, which will conclude the day's activities. Trump's visit has triggered immediate demonstrations from various civic groups in Manila. Activists, Indigenous peoples, and students gathered at Igorot Park to protest his presence and the proposed US-led Pax Silica initiative.

Bishop Gerardo Alminaza of San Carlos, Negros Occidental, has urged the Commission on Human Rights to investigate the arrest of more than 200 persons during rallies held on November 15. The Commission on Human Rights has not yet commented on the request. In a related development, the CICC warned against posts seemingly promoting violence amid the ASEAN Summit. The warning came as security forces remained on high alert across the capital.

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Beyond the political tensions, the summit covers critical economic and security matters. Four of the eleven member states of ASEAN, together with the United Arab Emirates, are set to participate in a proposed regional oil stockpiling initiative. These discussions aim to strengthen energy security and cooperation among participating nations in the Asia-Pacific region. Leaders are also expected to address broader security concerns, including maritime disputes and counterterrorism efforts.

Modi Arrives As ASEAN Chairship Passes To Singapore

The summit serves as a platform for dialogue on maintaining stability in the region. India Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the Philippines for the 49th ASEAN Summit, adding to the high-level attendance. His presence underscores the summit's importance as a venue for major regional powers to engage. As the summit concludes, the handover to Singapore symbolizes the continuity of ASEAN's agenda.

The Philippines has used its chairship to push for concrete outcomes on energy and security. The protests, however, highlight domestic opposition to Trump's policies and the Pax Silica initiative. Civic groups vow to continue demonstrations until the summit ends. With Trump's arrival, all eyes are on Manila as the city balances diplomatic pomp with public dissent.

The outcome of the summit will shape ASEAN's direction for the coming year.