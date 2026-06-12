Trump Announces Potential Iran Peace Deal to Open Strait of Hormuz Amid Ongoing Tensions

US President Donald Trump says a deal with Iran could be signed this weekend, leading to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. While Trump claims Iran's leader approved the agreement, Tehran says no final decision has been made. The potential deal follows months of conflict that raised oil prices and global tensions, but recent market rallies and falling oil prices reflect cautious optimism. Political pressures and regional demands, including from Israel and Hezbollah, complicate the path to peace.

US President Donald Trump announced that a deal with Iran to end the three-month-old war could be signed as soon as this weekend, potentially in Europe, with Vice President JD Vance expected to attend the signing.

According to Trump, the Strait of Hormuz would officially open immediately upon signing, a move that would ease global energy tensions after Iran nearly closed the vital shipping lane. While Trump claimed that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had approved the agreement, Iranian officials stated that large parts of the pact have been finalized but that no final decision has been made, emphasizing that Iran will not compromise on its red lines.

The agreement, if confirmed, would represent a major diplomatic breakthrough in a conflict that has killed thousands, driven up energy prices, and strained a previously announced ceasefire. Asian markets surged on Friday amid optimism that a peace deal might finally materialize, causing oil prices to drop to two-month lows.

However, military tensions in the Strait of Hormuz remained high; US forces reported shooting down two Iranian attack drones after Tehran attempted to target commercial vessels, and Iranian military forces halted a tanker's transit, with explosions heard in the area. Trump's announcement followed his decision to call off planned military strikes on Iran, citing progress in negotiations. He has consistently demanded that any deal prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons, although Iran denies seeking such capabilities.

Tehran's demands include the lifting of international sanctions, the release of frozen assets, and recognition of its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz. The conflict has become a political liability for the White House, with Trump's approval ratings falling due to public frustration over high gasoline prices. Republicans are concerned that the war's unpopularity could impact the upcoming midterm elections.

At the same time, Trump must satisfy Iran hawks within his party, who blocked a previous agreement unless it completely dismantles Iran's nuclear program. Trump also claimed that Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates approved the deal, though Netanyahu's office clarified that Israel was not a party to the memorandum and outlined conditions such as removing enriched material and ending support for proxies.

Peace may also depend on resolving parallel conflicts, including Tehran's demand for an end to Israeli actions in Lebanon against Hezbollah militants





rapplerdotcom / 🏆 4. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran Trump Strait Of Hormuz Peace Deal Nuclear Weapons Sanctions Oil Prices Israel Hezbollah Diplomacy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump Warns Iran of Consequences Amid Escalation in Strait of HormuzUS President Donald Trump declared Iran would now 'have to pay the price' after delays in negotiations, as Tehran announced a reassessment of diplomatic engagement following tit-for-tat strikes near the Strait of Hormuz. The exchange, involving US strikes on Iranian air defenses and Iranian claims of retaliation across Jordan, Kuwait, and Bahrain, marks a significant escalation since the April ceasefire. Oil prices rose and stock markets fell amid the heightened tensions.

Read more »

Iran's military targets ships in Strait of Hormuz after US attacks, as talks falterIran's military command said Thursday it will target any ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz, after it struck two vessels attempting to pass through the strategic waterway, as talks to end the war faltered. The United States launched a new wave of attacks against Iran on Wednesday, with President Donald Trump vowing to 'hit them hard' after accusing Tehran's negotiators of 'playing us for suckers'.

Read more »

US, Iran exchange attacks as Trump threatens further escalationWASHINGTON/DUBAI — The United States began a fresh round of strikes against multiple targets overnight in Iran, the US military said on Wednesday, as President Donald Trump vowed even more attacks if no peace deal is secured.

Read more »

US renews Iran attacks as Trump vows to hit 'hard'WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States launched a new wave of attacks against Iran on Wednesday, with President Donald Trump vowing to 'hit them hard' after talks to end the more than three-month war faltered.

Read more »