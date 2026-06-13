Trump and Iran Near Deal to End Middle East War, Reopen Hormuz Strait

US President Donald Trump and Iranian officials are close to signing an agreement to end the war in the Middle East, with the Strait of Hormuz set to reopen immediately. Mediators from Pakistan express optimism as negotiations intensify, though conflicting statements about the timeline and terms persist. The deal addresses control of the strategic strait and the status of Iran's nuclear program, particularly its enriched uranium stockpile. While Iran seeks to retain authority over the waterway, the US insists on its full demilitarization. Skepticism remains among Iranian citizens about the likelihood of a lasting peace.

TEHRAN, Iran - US President Donald Trump announced that a deal with Iran to end the conflict in the Middle East would be signed on Sunday, with the strategic Strait of Hormuz to be "open to all" immediately thereafter.

This declaration contrasted with earlier remarks from Iranian officials who indicated the signing would not occur the next day, though they conceded an agreement might be reached in the coming days. The statements from both sides, alongside optimism expressed by Pakistani mediators, suggested that protracted negotiations might finally conclude, despite ongoing skirmishes around the Hormuz Strait that have disrupted global energy markets.

Trump's statement on his Truth Social platform emphasized the immediate reopening of the vital waterway following the signing, while Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei maintained that the timing remained flexible, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan confirming preparations for an electronic signing on Sunday and subsequent technical talks. Central to the negotiations are the fate of Iran's nuclear program and the control of the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has insisted it will retain authority over the strait, a critical conduit for oil and gas shipments, and has established a mechanism to oversee transit and collect tolls since enforcing a blockade early in the war. The United States, meanwhile, has maintained its own blockade of Iranian ports and rejected any arrangement that leaves Iran in control of the waterway.

According to Iranian official Abbas Araghchi, the proposed deal includes the lifting of the US naval blockade and a transformed administration of the strait, which Iran views as a key deterrent. However, Trump's public statements avoided specifics regarding tolls or management structures, focusing instead on the immediate opening. The nuclear issue remains a major hurdle. Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium, believed to have been hidden during earlier US airstrikes, is a point of contention.

While Iran claims its nuclear program is entirely peaceful and asserts its right to enrichment, the US and its allies suspect weapons ambitions. Araghchi indicated the deal might require dilution of the enriched material within Iran, whereas Trump has previously demanded its removal and destruction, referring to it as "Nuclear Dust" and promising to "down blend and destroy it" either in Iran or the United States.

He added that failure to achieve a smooth process would invoke an "ultimate alternative," implying further escalation. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized that any agreement must include the elimination of the enriched nuclear material. Public sentiment in Iran appears skeptical, with citizens doubting the sincerity of both governments and fearing that a settlement could lead to increased domestic repression regardless of the outcome





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Iran United States Donald Trump Middle East War Strait Of Hormuz Nuclear Program Peace Deal Pakistan Mediation Blockade Enriched Uranium Abbas Araghchi Shehbaz Sharif

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