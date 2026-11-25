The Trump administration is set to release findings of a Section 301 excess industrial capacity probe and propose new tariffs on 16 major trading partners, with rates tailored by country and capped under existing trade deals.

The Trump administration is set to announce new tariffs on major trading partners imminently, addressing what it calls excess industrial capacity in 16 economies, three people with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The announcement was expected as soon as Tuesday afternoon. The US Trade Representative's office is expected to propose duties that would stack on top of previous tariffs imposed during President Donald Trump's second term. The new duties would partly replace tariffs struck down by the US Supreme Court in February, rebuilding Trump's global Liberation Day tariffs. The administration is pressing ahead undeterred by Republican losses in the midterm elections.

Also read Who was left in the dark on Trump's 'magnificent' PH-US deal?

Trading Partners Included In Excess Capacity Probe

The 16 trading partners included in the probe are China, India, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Vietnam, Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Switzerland, Norway, Singapore, Bangladesh and Cambodia, along with the European Union. One person said the duties would be tailored to each country, with goods from Mexico and Norway unlikely to see any immediate levies. The White House is expected to honor capped tariff rates included in finalized US trade deals.

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Those caps include 15% on goods from the EU, Japan and South Korea and 19% for Malaysia. The US also is expected to honor the 20% cap on Trump's second-term tariffs on goods from China, as long as a trade truce due to expire on January 10 is extended. If the truce expires, the Chinese excess capacity rate would rise to a higher level.

China is poised to rack up a record trade surplus of well over $1 trillion in 2026. The US has already imposed a 12.5% anti-forced labor duty on all Chinese imports, leaving only 7.5% to reach the 20% cap. The US and China also are working to cut tariffs on $30 billion of non-strategic imports from each side.

Expectations For China US Trade Truce Extension

Many expect the truce to be extended, potentially as early as next month when Trump and Xi are set to meet again at a G20 gathering in Miami, given the major impact a re-escalation of tit-for-tat hikes similar to those seen in 2025 would have on both economies. On Wednesday, Beijing reiterated its opposition to trade wars and dismissed the notion of overcapacity, but stopped short of threatening retaliation.

The so-called overcapacity is a false issue, and China opposes using it as an excuse for political manipulation, foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said. Both China and the United States should jointly implement the important consensus reached by their heads of state and maintain the stable development of bilateral economic and trade relations, Guo said.

The prospect of new US tariffs weighed on global stock markets on Wednesday as a tech-led rally continued to run out of steam, with Nasdaq futures down over 2%. It is another reminder that while the legal justification for tariffs keeps changing, US protectionism is becoming increasingly difficult to unwind, ING analysts wrote in a note.

Analysts say higher US trade barriers against China and other economies are the direction of travel, even if the Democratic Party, which won majorities in both houses of Congress earlier this month, tried to curb Trump's tariff impulses. Without the two-thirds majority needed to override a presidential veto, Democrats' ability to dismantle the tariff wall will remain limited, ING analysts said in a note. Either way, we don't think the blue wave will mark a return to free trade.

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The Biden years already showed that tariffs in strategically important sectors enjoy support across political camps, the analysts said. The tariffs have in part contributed to higher prices on consumer goods in the US, a major source of discontent among voters. A Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll following November's midterm elections showed 62% of respondents would support efforts to repeal the tariffs. It is unclear what tariff rates would be proposed.

Potential Tariff Remedies For Sixteen Trading Partners

Ryan Majerus, a former senior Commerce Department trade official, said he expects a lengthy report that could include differentiated tariff remedies for each of the 16 trading partners. Majerus, a partner with King & Spalding, said the administration could propose high tariff rates of 15% to 25% on imports from countries deemed to have excess capacity in various sectors.

Those levies would stack on top of existing tariffs of 10% or 12.5% imposed under a separate investigation into lax enforcement of anti-forced labor laws. Majerus said the administration could also propose lower tariff rates with escalation clauses that would ratchet rates higher over time unless countries take steps to reduce excess production capacity.

USTR launched the excess capacity probe in March under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, along with a separate probe into weak or lax enforcement of anti-forced labor laws in 59 countries and the European Union. The Trump administration has singled out China as the biggest source of excess industrial capacity, which it says is flooding global markets with steel, aluminum, electric vehicles, appliances, solar products and other goods.

China has rejected the accusations, saying its exports reflect competitive advantages. The probe is also partly directed at Chinese investment into countries in Southeast Asia, including Vietnam, Indonesia and Cambodia, to manufacture goods for the US market and avoid prior US tariffs. The US Trade Representative's office and the White House did not respond to Reuters queries about the pending announcement. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that the probe's results could be unveiled as soon as this week.