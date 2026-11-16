Trump Administration Proposes New Limits on US Green Card PERM Program

The US Labor Department has unveiled new regulations for the PERM green card program, aiming to protect American workers by expanding recruitment requirements and restricting hiring after layoffs.

The US Labor Department introduced significant new regulations for the Permanent Labor Certification program, commonly known as PERM, on Monday. This proposal marks the latest initiative by the Trump administration to restrict legal immigration pathways for skilled foreign workers seeking permanent residency in the United States.

The PERM program serves as the primary mechanism for large American technology companies and outsourcing firms to secure employment-based green cards for their foreign employees. It allows these workers to transition from temporary work visas to permanent US residency, provided employers can demonstrate that no qualified US workers are available for the specific roles.

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New Requirements for Employer Recruitment

The proposed overhaul fundamentally changes how employers must prove their hiring practices do not negatively impact American workers. Under the new rules, companies will be required to modernize their recruitment methods to ensure they reach the broadest possible pool of high-quality US candidates. This shift mandates a move away from traditional printed job advertisements toward electronic job postings to maximize visibility and applicant diversity.

Furthermore, the proposal introduces a strict ban on PERM certification for foreign workers if the employer laid off US employees in similar roles within the previous two years. This restriction aims to prevent companies from replacing domestic staff with foreign labor while simultaneously advertising for the same positions abroad. Employers must now go to greater lengths to prove that their foreign hires will not adversely affect the pay or working conditions of similarly employed Americans.

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Expanded Scope for Previously Exempt Occupations

A critical component of the overhaul is the expansion of PERM requirements to include occupations that were previously exempt due to labor shortages. The new rules will now apply to professional nurses and scientists of exceptional ability, two categories that had long been excluded from rigorous labor market testing. This change signifies a broader effort to tighten labor certification standards across multiple high-demand sectors of the US economy.

In October, the US government took similar action by blocking major technology companies, including Adobe and Microsoft, from using the PERM program. Microsoft was noted as the largest filer of permanent labor applications through this channel. These recent moves reflect the Trump administration's broader strategy to reduce the number of foreign-born individuals in the US and narrow the pathways available for residence and citizenship.

Public Comment Period and Implementation Timeline

The formal proposal is scheduled to be published in the federal registry on Tuesday, initiating a mandatory sixty-day public comment period. During this window, stakeholders, including tech firms, labor unions, and advocacy groups, can submit their views on the proposed changes before the regulations can take effect. This procedural step ensures that the final rules reflect broader input before enforcement begins.

The impact of these changes is expected to be significant for the technology sector, which relies heavily on foreign talent for specialized roles. By increasing the burden of proof on employers and expanding the scope of covered occupations, the US Labor Department aims to prioritize American workers in the hiring process. Companies will need to adjust their recruitment strategies and compliance measures to adhere to the new federal standards.

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Broader Implications for US Immigration Policy

This regulatory shift aligns with the Trump administration's consistent stance on immigration, emphasizing the protection of domestic labor markets. The changes to the PERM program represent a targeted effort to close loopholes that allow firms to bypass hiring American workers. As the comment period proceeds, the final version of the rules may undergo further modifications based on public feedback and industry response.

For foreign workers currently navigating the green card process, these new limits introduce additional hurdles and longer waiting periods. The requirement to prove a lack of available US talent in fields like nursing and science will likely slow down the issuance of permanent residency for many skilled professionals. The ultimate goal of the US Labor Department is to ensure that the immigration system serves the economic interests of American citizens first.