The Trump administration is urging European nations to strengthen travel restrictions for individuals coming from Ebola-affected countries in Africa, warning that inadequate measures could lead to new US travel regulations affecting Europe, including during the upcoming World Cup. Secretary of State Marco Rubio conveyed these concerns to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, emphasizing the priority of protecting American health and preventing the outbreak from reaching US shores. The US has already banned travelers from the affected region and is implementing quarantine measures, while highlighting the significant volume of transatlantic flights. Europe has announced additional funding, but Democrats criticize the administration's broader aid restructuring.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Trump administration is pressing Europe an nations to adopt stricter travel restrictions for people arriving from Ebola -stricken countries in Africa, signaling that failure to act could prompt the United States to impose its own regulations on travel from Europe , potentially impacting the World Cup soccer tournament.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio called European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday to discuss coordinated responses to the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda, the State Department said. The department emphasized that its top priority remains protecting the health of the American public and preventing the outbreak from reaching US territory.

A senior State Department official, speaking anonymously about the private conversation, stated that the US has already escalated its own measures and now expects the international community, particularly Europe, to do more. The official warned that without concrete actions-including financial support and sensible travel limits from the affected areas-transatlantic travel could face repercussions.

This comes as the World Cup tournament is set to begin, with the United States hosting the majority of matches over nearly six weeks, drawing large crowds and significant international travel. The US has already implemented a ban on travelers who have been in the affected African countries within the past three weeks and is establishing quarantine protocols for American citizens returning from those regions.

While direct flights between Africa and the United States are relatively limited, there are over 300 daily direct flights connecting Europe and the United States, creating a potential route for the virus to spread if unchecked. The administration highlighted that it has contributed more than $200 million to combat the outbreak in Congo and Uganda since it was first detected last month.

In response, the European Union announced an additional 16.5 million euros ($19 million) in Ebola response funding, supplementing the 15 million euros ($17.3 million) it provided earlier. Despite this, the European Union delegation in Washington had no immediate comment on Rubio's discussion with von der Leyen.

Meanwhile, Democrats have criticized Secretary Rubio during recent congressional hearings, focusing on the dismantling of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and its possible impact on the Ebola response. Rubio defended the administration's approach, asserting that early detection programs have been integrated into new health partnerships with African nations and that the US reaction has been rapid and effective.

The political debate underscores the tension between swift travel measures and broader development assistance, as the world watches to see whether the outbreak can be contained before it becomes a global health crisis





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Ebola Trump Administration Travel Restrictions Europe World Cup Marco Rubio Ursula Von Der Leyen Democratic Republic Of Congo Uganda Public Health Transatlantic Travel Funding USAID

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