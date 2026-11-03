Supreme Court rejects Trump administration's appeal to block California mail-in ballots

The US Supreme Court has denied the Trump administration's emergency request to block California from counting mail-in ballots from over 20,000 registered voters alleged to be non-US citizens.

The Trump administration filed an emergency appeal with the Supreme Court on Monday, demanding the immediate suspension of approximately 20,000 disputed mail ballots in California just 24 hours before the midterm elections.

This legal maneuver follows a divided appeals court decision that rejected the federal government's request to exclude ballots from individuals the Justice Department suspects may not be United States citizens. The administration argues that these ballots must be segregated until voter eligibility can be rigorously verified, claiming that commingling them with lawful votes would create an irretrievable mess.

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However, the Supreme Court quickly rejected the administration's request on Monday, November 2, just hours after it filed it, shutting down the administration's claims over disputed ballots that could have affected thousands of voters and injected uncertainty into election outcomes. The decision represented another defeat for Trump as his fellow Republicans fight to retain control of Congress in the November 3 midterms. California is the most populous US state and a Democratic stronghold.

Court Rejects Ballot Appeal

Multiple studies and state audits show that ineligible voting, including by noncitizens, is rare. The administration intensified its focus on alleged noncitizen voting in the run-up to the midterms. California Governor Gavin Newsom welcomed the decision, asserting that it ensures a free and fair election, while the administration's claims of widespread noncitizen voting have been widely discredited.

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The case highlighted constitutional tensions between state and federal election administration, with a federal judge criticizing the administration's attempt to influence state election procedures on the eve of the midterms. Acting on the eve of the US midterm elections, the Supreme Court's brief, one-sentence order on Monday did not offer any explanation of its action, as is common when it handles emergency matters. No justice publicly dissented from the decision.

The court also did not ask California for a response to the administration's request, a step that, when taken, usually signals serious consideration of an emergency case. California has 52 seats in the House of Representatives, more than any other state. Democrats need a net gain of four House seats to win a majority in the chamber.

US District Judge David Carter in Los Angeles denied the administration's request on October 28, stating that the federal government, on the eve of an election, has never sought to coerce a state and local government to abandon their own constitutional elections procedures and bend to the will of the executive branch. Carter raised concerns over the reliability of the administration's data, noting that people recently flagged by the federal government as noncitizens may have been mistaken.

The list of 20,000 registered voters was amassed by the US Department of Homeland Security and sent to California officials and to Los Angeles County officials. The Justice Department sued in federal court on October 15, claiming California is unlawfully preventing its enforcement of a 1996 US law that makes it a criminal offense for noncitizens to vote in federal elections. The department said California's action violated the Constitution's Supremacy Clause, which holds that federal law generally preempts state law.

California has said that the state's safeguards against noncitizen voting are robust and that the lawsuit threatens to deprive 20,000 people of their right to vote based on vague accusations. The administration's process for scrutinizing voter lists to identify noncitizens is flawed and likely rife with errors, it said in court papers.

Legal Battle Over Voter Lists

The administration has been criticized for waiting until just weeks before the election to present a list to California officials, a timeline that election experts argue is insufficient for meaningful verification without causing chaos. California election officials have firmly rejected the federal demands, stating that isolating the challenged ballots at this late stage is logistically impossible.

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With voting having commenced in early October and all roughly 23 million registered voters receiving mail ballots, hundreds of thousands of votes have already been processed by county clerks. Rob Bonta, the California Attorney General and a Democrat, condemned the appeal as a desperate attempt to undermine the state's elections and trample the rule of law. He argued that finding and setting aside specific ballots after they have entered the processing stream would disrupt the entire democratic process.

Solicitor General D. John Sauer, writing in the appeal, argued that once California mixes the challenged ballots with lawful ones, there is no way to recover them, justifying the need for a limited injunction to set them aside. This argument has been met with skepticism from lower courts, including U.S. District Judge David O. Carter, who was nominated by President Bill Clinton.

Carter warned that segregating ballots in the final days before an election would wreak havoc on the midterm elections and erode public trust in the democratic process. He emphasized that if the Executive Branch can discount votes based on unproven allegations, the foundation of American democracy is in danger. The legal battle has split appellate judges along ideological lines, though not strictly by party.

Judges Split on Election Law

A two-to-one appeals court panel upheld the lower court's order, with one judge appointed by Trump and another appointed by President Joe Biden voting in favor of the state. The third judge on the panel, also appointed by Trump, dissented, arguing that California's refusal to separate the ballots encourages a violation of federal law. This split reflects the deep national divide over election integrity and federal versus state authority during high-stakes political contests.

The Trump administration has previously secured wins in emergency appeals before the Supreme Court during his second term, but the justices have also rejected the president's previous attempts to restrict mail ballots ahead of this midterm cycle. As voting continues across the country, the outcome of this appeal could significantly impact the control of Congress and the legitimacy of the election results in key swing states.

The administration's failed attempt to secure early intervention from an appeals court suggests that the Supreme Court may be hesitant to intervene in an ongoing election just days before polls open, preferring to let state-level procedures run their course.