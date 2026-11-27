The Trump administration pressured Venezuela and Iraq to exit OPEC and blocked Venezuela's dues payments to curb production limits and boost US energy influence.

The Trump administration actively encouraged Venezuela and Iraq to consider leaving the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries earlier this year, while simultaneously preventing Caracas from paying its annual membership dues. This previously unreported diplomatic maneuver targeted two of OPEC's five founding members, marking a direct challenge to the group that President Donald Trump has long accused of artificially inflating oil prices.

US Leverage Over Venezuela and Iraq

US officials pushed for greater oil production and investment in both nations at the time, fearing that OPEC production limits could constrain their ambitions. The United States holds significant leverage over these countries, controlling Venezuela's access to state funds following the January ouster of Nicolas Maduro and managing Iraq's oil revenues through an account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Washington used this financial control to dissuade Caracas from meeting its financial obligations to the cartel.

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Saudi Intervention Blocks Venezuela Exit

Pressure on Venezuela intensified to the point where Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman intervened this summer, persuading the Trump administration not to press the issue further. Although the US State Department opened discussions with Venezuelan officials about leaving OPEC, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman convinced Washington to halt the campaign. Saudi Arabia, as OPEC's top producer and de facto leader, sought to maintain unity within the organization despite US pressure.

Iraq's Government Debate on Membership

In Iraq, Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi raised the possibility of leaving OPEC during a government meeting after discussions with US officials who encouraged the idea. However, Iraq's oil ministry pushed back against the notion, successfully persuading Mr. al-Zaidi to keep Iraq in the group. Instead of exiting, the Iraqi government decided to seek a higher production quota within the existing framework to meet its economic needs without fracturing the cartel.

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State Department Denies Direct Role

The United States State Department did not answer questions about whether it had prevented Venezuela from paying its OPEC membership fee, though it confirmed Washington has the power to decide on the use of state funds held in a US-controlled account. A State Department official stated that lower-level officials may have raised the question of leaving OPEC with Venezuela's government, but it was not among issues raised by high-level officials. The department emphasized that conversations with Iraq focused on improving energy infrastructure rather than OPEC membership.

Impact on OPEC Stability and Strategy

These US maneuvers add strain to an organization that has already lost four members since 2019, including the UAE, Angola, Ecuador, and Qatar. The risk of OPEC fracture is rising, as noted by Alpine Macro chief geopolitical strategist Dan Alamariu, due to disruptions caused by conflicts involving other founding members. Mr. Trump has repeatedly attacked OPEC throughout his career, viewing it as a cartel, while the US has become the world's largest oil producer and a primary rival for market share.