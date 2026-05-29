Tropical Storm Jangmi set to boost southwest monsoon, bringing heavy rain and strong winds across the Philippines

PAGASA warns that Tropical Storm Jangmi (Domeng) will intensify the southwesterly wind flow, causing widespread rain and gale‑force gusts throughout much of the Philippines from Saturday through early next week, although a direct landfall is not expected.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) announced on Friday that Tropical Storm Jangmi , known locally as Domeng, is expected to strengthen the south‑westerly monsoon flow that will drench large portions of the archipelago over the weekend and into the early part of next week.

According to the agency's 11 a.m. press release, the system has marginally intensified to sustained winds of 85 kilometres per hour near its centre, with gusts reaching up to 105 kilometres per hour. While the storm is not projected to make direct landfall within the next 24 hours, its presence is likely to amplify the prevailing southwesterly breezes that feed the Southwest Monsoon, or "habagat," bringing widespread rainfall to many regions.

PAGASA weather specialist Obet Badrina explained that the storm's influence will become most apparent on Saturday, when the enhanced monsoon is expected to sweep across Palawan, the western Visayas and the western sectors of Mindanao. The agency warned that the monsoon may be formally declared in the coming days, a step that typically triggers heightened alert levels for flood‑prone and landslide‑susceptible communities.

In addition to heavy rains, the Jangmi‑enhanced monsoon will generate strong to gale‑force gusts across a broad swathe of the country. On Saturday, the most heavily affected provinces are projected to include the Visayan islands, Batanes, Cagayan, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental and Oriental Mindoro, Palawan, Romblon, Marinduque, Masbate, and Albay. Strong breeches are also likely in Sorsogon, Zamboanga del Norte, Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, Agusan del Norte, Surigao del Norte, the Dinagat Islands, Sarangani, Davao Occidental and Davao Oriental.

The following day, Sunday, the rain‑and‑wind belt is expected to expand further, covering most of the Visayas, Batanes, Cagayan, the CALABARZON and MIMAROPA regions, the entire Bicol Region, and the same Mindanao provinces listed for Saturday. Residents in these areas are being urged to secure loose objects, reinforce roofs and windows, and stay prepared for possible flash‑flooding or landslides, especially in mountainous terrain.

Forecast models show Jangmi continuing to intensify as it moves westward over the Philippine Sea, with a likely upgrade to typhoon strength on Saturday. However, the system is expected to remain over open water and to begin weakening after reaching its peak intensity. PAGASA does not anticipate any landfall throughout the storm's lifespan and projects that the system will exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Monday.

Despite the lack of a direct hit, the agency has called on local disaster risk reduction and management offices, as well as the general public, to adopt preventive measures to safeguard lives and property. Those living in high‑risk zones should heed evacuation orders and follow the guidance of local officials without delay.

This proactive approach aims to minimise loss of life and reduce damage to infrastructure as the country endures the compounded effects of the enhanced monsoon and the lingering threat of Tropical Storm Jangmi





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Tropical Storm Jangmi Southwest Monsoon Philippines Rainfall Gale‑Force Winds PAGASA Advisories

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