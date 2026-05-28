Tropical Storm Jangmi Intensifies, May Enter PAR Within 12 Hours

Tropical Storm Jangmi is moving northward east of Luzon. It may intensify into a typhoon by Saturday while enhancing the southwest monsoon, bringing rough seas and rains.

Tropical Storm Jangmi continues to churn over the Philippine Sea, currently located approximately 1,200 kilometers east of Southeastern Luzon. According to the latest bulletin from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration ( PAGASA ), Jangmi packs maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour near the center, with gustiness reaching up to 90 km/h.

The storm is moving northward at a speed of 20 km/h. PAGASA forecasts that Jangmi will maintain its northward to northwestward trajectory and may enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) within the next 12 hours. Despite a slight slowdown in forward speed, the storm is expected to strengthen gradually over the next few days. Warm ocean waters and favorable atmospheric conditions are likely to fuel intensification, potentially elevating Jangmi to typhoon status by Saturday.

The storm is then anticipated to shift west northwestward from Friday through Saturday, May 30, before turning generally north northwestward, keeping it well away from the Philippine landmass for the majority of the remaining forecast period. PAGASA noted that Jangmi could reach its peak intensity between Saturday and Sunday, May 31, while over the Philippine Sea. Thereafter, the storm is expected to steadily weaken as it encounters cooler waters and increased wind shear.

While the direct threat to the Philippines is minimal, Jangmi will enhance the southwesterly windflow starting Saturday, bringing increased rainfall and gusty conditions to some areas. Moderate to rough sea conditions are likely over the seaboards of Extreme Northern Luzon this weekend. PAGASA has not ruled out raising a gale warning for those waters. Fisherfolk and small vessel operators are advised to exercise caution and avoid venturing out into the open sea during this period.

Residents in coastal areas should stay alert for possible big waves and storm surges, especially in eastern and northern Luzon. Although Jangmi is not forecast to make landfall, its outer rainbands could still trigger localized flooding and landslides in vulnerable communities. PAGASA continues to monitor the storm closely and will issue updates as necessary. The agency reminds the public to remain vigilant and prepared for any changes in the weather.

While storms like Jangmi often weaken before reaching land, their indirect effects can still pose risks. The southwest monsoon, enhanced by Jangmi, may bring scattered rains and thunderstorms over the western sections of the country in the coming days. Local disaster risk reduction and management offices are urged to stay on high alert. The public should rely only on official weather advisories from PAGASA for accurate and timely information.

As the storm moves away from the archipelago, weather conditions are expected to gradually improve in most areas by early next week. However, the enhanced monsoon could persist, leading to prolonged cloudy skies and occasional rains. PAGASA will continue to provide updates through its website and social media channels. The agency also reminds the public that tropical cyclones are part of the natural climate pattern and can bring both benefits and risks.

The rainfall from the enhanced southwest monsoon may help replenish water supplies in some dams and reservoirs, which have been affected by the dry season. At the same time, the potential for flash floods and landslides remains. Communities in hazard-prone areas should take proactive measures, such as clearing drainage systems and preparing evacuation plans. In summary, Tropical Storm Jangmi, although not a direct threat, will influence the weather pattern in the Philippines over the weekend.

Its intensification into a typhoon is possible but the storm will likely remain over the sea. The primary concern is the enhanced southwesterly windflow leading to rough seas and occasional rains. PAGASA advises everyone to stay informed and prepared. This situation underscores the importance of continuous monitoring and readiness during the typhoon season.

The agency's advanced warning systems and timely bulletins help minimize risks and ensure public safety. As the storm progresses, further updates will be issued with specific forecasts for affected areas. People are encouraged to bookmark PAGASA's official website and follow its social media pages for real-time information. The government, through the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), is coordinating with local authorities to ensure appropriate response measures are in place.

Overall, while Jangmi may not be a severe threat, it serves as a reminder that the country is in the middle of the typhoon season and should remain vigilant for potential weather disturbances throughout the year





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Tropical Storm Jangmi PAGASA Philippine Weather Typhoon Update Southwest Monsoon

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