Tropical Storm Jangmi Intensifies Ahead of Expected Entry into PAR

Tropical Storm Jangmi has intensified ahead of its expected entry into the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). The storm's maximum sustained winds have increased to 75 km/h, with gustiness up to 90 km/h. PAGASA expects Jangmi to strengthen into a severe tropical storm on Friday and a typhoon by Saturday.

The tropical storm Jangmi slightly intensified on Thursday afternoon, ahead of its expected entry into the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). As of 3 pm on Thursday, Jangmi was 1,235 kilometers east of southeastern Luzon, slowly moving north northwest.

The tropical storm's maximum sustained winds increased from 65 kilometers per hour to 75 km/h, with gustiness up to 90 km/h. PAGASA earlier said Jangmi is likely to strengthen into a severe tropical storm on Friday, and subsequently into a typhoon by Saturday, May 30. The weather bureau added that the future Domeng may reach its peak intensity between Saturday and Sunday, May 31, while over the Philippine Sea.

The tropical cyclone is expected to stay over the Philippine Sea, far from landmass. However, it may trigger moderate to rough sea conditions in the seaboards of extreme Northern Luzon during the weekend. Jangmi may also begin to enhance the southwesterly windflow, the precursor of the southwest monsoon. On Thursday evening, the southwesterly windflow will bring scattered rain and thunderstorms to Western Visayas, the Negros Island Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, Soccsksargen, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, and Palawan.

Meanwhile, Jangmi's trough or extension is still affecting the rest of Mindanao, causing scattered rain and thunderstorms. PAGASA is expected to soon declare the start of the rainy season, which typically begins in the second half of May or the first half of June





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Tropical Storm Jangmi Philippine Area Of Responsibility PAGASA Weather Forecast Rainy Season

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