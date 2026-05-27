Tropical Storm Jangmi Brings Widespread Showers and Flood Risks Across the Philippines

Jangmi, now a tropical storm outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, is moving north‑northwestward and generating heavy rains, thunderstorms, and flash‑flood warnings for large parts of Visayas, Mindanao and Luzon.

Tropical Storm Jangmi , currently positioned well beyond the Philippine Area of Responsibility, is drifting approximately 1,195 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas. At the moment the system boasts maximum sustained winds of about 65 kilometres per hour near its core, with gusts that can reach up to 80 kilometres per hour.

The storm is tracking north‑northwest at a speed of roughly 20 kilometres per hour, bringing a broad swath of unsettled weather to a large portion of the archipelago. In the western Visayas, the Negros Island Region, the Zamboanga Peninsula, the SOCCSKSARGEN area, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), Lanao del Norte, Misamis Occidental and Palawan, residents can expect predominantly cloudy skies accompanied by scattered rain showers and intermittent thunderstorms.

These conditions are being driven by the southwest flow that surrounds Jangmi. The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has warned that the combination of moderate to heavy rainfall and steep terrain in these locales could trigger flash floods and landslides, especially in low‑lying river basins and hillside communities. Further east, the remainder of Mindanao will also see a broken cloud cover with scattered thunderstorms, as the peripheral trough of Jangmi sweeps across the island.

The potential for flash flooding and landslides remains high wherever the rain intensity becomes strong. Metro Manila and most other regions of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or brief thunderstorm activity, mainly driven by localised convection. In the extreme northern part of Luzon, wind patterns will shift to a light‑to‑moderate north‑west to west flow, while coastal waters in the area will see slight to moderate wave action.

The western side of Southern Luzon, along with much of the Visayas and Mindanao, will feel a light‑to‑moderate southwest to west wind, again producing modest sea‑state conditions. Overall, the entire nation will be under the influence of light‑to‑moderate winds with variable directions, and coastal waters throughout the country will experience slight to moderate turbulence as the storm continues its slow north‑northwestward trek across the western Pacific.

Authorities advise communities in flood‑prone zones to stay alert, secure loose objects, and heed any evacuation orders issued by local disaster risk management officials





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Tropical Storm Jangmi Philippines Flash Floods Heavy Rains Wind Advisories

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