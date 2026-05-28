Tropical Storm Domeng (Jangmi) to Intensify, Bring Rain Across Philippines

Tropical Storm Domeng, the Philippines' fourth cyclone for 2026, has entered the PAR and is forecast to intensify into a typhoon. Though not making landfall, its trough will cause scattered rain and thunderstorms, with possible flash floods and landslides. The storm will also enhance southwesterly winds, leading to heavy rain in western areas and strong gusts across multiple regions.

Tropical Storm Domeng , internationally known as Jangmi , marks the Philippines ' fourth tropical cyclone for 2026 and the second for May. The storm entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) at 12:30 am on Friday, May 29, receiving its local name.

As of 4 am that same day, Domeng was positioned 1,345 kilometers east of southeastern Luzon, tracking northwest at 20 kilometers per hour (km/h). It maintained maximum sustained winds of 75 km/h with gusts reaching up to 90 km/h. The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) indicated that Domeng could intensify into a severe tropical storm later on Friday and further into a typhoon by Saturday, May 30.

Although Domeng is not projected to make landfall in the Philippines, its associated trough or extension may generate scattered rain and thunderstorms across Eastern Visayas and Caraga on Friday. These weather conditions raise the possibility of flash floods and landslides during episodes of moderate to heavy rainfall, with effects potentially lasting until Sunday, May 31.

Moreover, PAGASA noted that Domeng will enhance the southwesterly windflow, a phenomenon that could trigger heavy rain over the western portions of the country starting Sunday. The weather bureau may issue a separate advisory on Saturday detailing specific areas that will be affected. Domeng is also expected to bring scattered rain and thunderstorms to Western Visayas, the Negros Island Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, Soccsksargen, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, Lanao del Norte, and Palawan.

While tropical cyclone wind signals have not yet been raised, PAGASA did not rule out the chance that extreme Northern Luzon might be placed under a wind signal. The enhancement of the southwesterly windflow is forecast to produce strong to gale-force gusts in most of Visayas, Batanes, Cagayan, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, Marinduque, Masbate, Albay, Sorsogon, Palawan, Zamboanga del Norte, Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, Agusan del Norte, Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands, Sarangani, Davao Occidental, and Davao Oriental.

Additionally, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Zamboanga del Norte, Misamis Occidental, Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, Agusan del Norte, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Sarangani, Davao Occidental, and Davao Oriental are also included in the list for potential gusty conditions. On Friday, the eastern seaboards of Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, and Dinagat Islands, along with the eastern and southern seaboards of Davao Oriental, could experience up to moderate seas or waves up to 2 meters high.

PAGASA has advised small vessels to take precautionary measures or, if possible, avoid sailing altogether. With this system forming, PAGASA is anticipated to announce the start of the rainy season soon, which usually begins in the second half of May or the first half of June





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Tropical Storm Domeng Jangmi PAGASA Philippines Typhoon Rain Weather Advisory Southwesterly Windflow

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