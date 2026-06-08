Tropical Storm Boris threatens Mexico's Pacific coast with heavy rain and mudslides

Tropical Storm Boris has formed in the eastern Pacific and is forecast to bring life-threatening flooding and mudslides to coastal areas of Guerrero and Oaxaca in Mexico. The storm is expected to make landfall Monday evening, bringing 4-10 inches of rain. A tropical storm warning is in effect for parts of the coast. Boris is the second named storm of the Pacific hurricane season.

Tropical Storm Boris has formed in the eastern Pacific Ocean, bringing significant threats to the southern coast of Mexico . The U.S. National Hurricane Center reported that the storm was situated approximately 85 miles southeast of Acapulco and 50 miles southwest of Punta Maldonado as of Monday.

Maximum sustained winds were measured at 40 mph, with the system moving slowly northeast at just 2 mph. Forecasters predict the storm will shift northward and make landfall along the Guerrero coastline by Monday evening. The primary hazard from Boris is extreme rainfall, with accumulations of 4 to 10 inches expected across coastal Guerrero and Oaxaca through Monday night. This heavy precipitation raises serious concerns about life-threatening flash floods and mudslides, particularly in mountainous and steep terrain.

A tropical storm warning is active from Laguna de Chacahua in Oaxaca to Tecpan de Galeana in Guerrero, indicating that tropical storm conditions are likely within the next 24 hours. After landfall, Boris is projected to weaken rapidly and dissipate over Mexico's mountainous interior by Tuesday. The storm is not anticipated to affect any of Mexico's three World Cup host cities. Boris marks the second named storm of the Pacific hurricane season, which began on May 15.

Earlier, Tropical Storm Amanda developed on June 3 but remained far offshore without threatening land. Meanwhile, the Atlantic hurricane season commenced on June 1, though no cyclones have yet formed in that basin. Authorities are urging residents in the warned areas to prepare for dangerous conditions and follow local emergency guidance





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Tropical Storm Boris Mexico Pacific Coast Flooding Mudslides Guerrero Oaxaca National Hurricane Center Pacific Hurricane Season

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