Tropical Depression Ester Maintains Strength, Forecast to Strengthen as It Moves Toward Southern Japan

PAGASA reports that Tropical Depression Ester is situated 550 km north‑northeast of Itbayat, Batanes, with winds of 45 km/h and a pressure of 1002 hPa. The system is expected to drift northeast across the East China Sea, gradually intensifying near southern Japan, while the southwest monsoon will bring strong gusts to northern Batanes and the Babuyan Islands. Authorities advise vigilance, evacuation and preparedness measures.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) issued its eleventh advisory on the tropical system named Ester, confirming that the center of the depression was located roughly 550 kilometres north‑northeast of Itbayat in the Batanes province, well outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

At the time of observation the system exhibited maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometres per hour near the core, with gusts reaching up to 55 kilometres per hour, and a central pressure measured at 1,002 hPa. Although the storm remained classified as a tropical depression, the agency noted that the system retained its intensity and that the public weather signal No. 1 continued to be in force for the northernmost part of Batanes, alerting residents to the possibility of light to moderate rain and breezy conditions.

In addition to the current position and intensity, PAGASA's forecast indicated that Ester would track generally northeastward across the East China Sea, maintaining its present strength for the next 24 to 36 hours. The agency projected a gradual intensification as the system approaches the southern coast of Japan, where warmer sea‑surface temperatures and favorable upper‑level winds could provide the necessary energy for the depression to strengthen into a tropical storm.

Meteorologists highlighted that, while the main impact is expected to fall outside the Philippines, the peripheral effects of the storm-including enhanced southwest monsoon flow-would continue to affect the archipelago. Specifically, on 7 June, the southwest monsoon was forecast to generate strong to gale‑force gusts, especially in exposed coastal zones and upland areas of Batanes and the Babuyan Islands.

These winds could exacerbate existing rainfall, raise the risk of landslides, and produce higher sea states that might threaten small vessels and fishing operations. Given the evolving situation, PAGASA urged local disaster risk reduction and management offices, as well as the general public, to remain vigilant and to implement all necessary preparedness measures. Residents living in highly vulnerable locations were specifically advised to follow evacuation directives and other safety instructions issued by municipal and provincial authorities.

The agency also recommended that communities secure loose objects, reinforce structures, and stay updated through official information channels. By taking proactive steps, authorities hope to minimise potential damage to life and property as Ester progresses toward the Japanese mainland, while also mitigating the amplified effects of the southwest monsoon on the northern regions of the Philippines





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Tropical Depression Ester PAGASA Advisory Southwest Monsoon Batanes Weather Alert Japan Tropical Cyclone

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