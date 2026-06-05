Tropical Depression Ester Forecast to Exit Philippine Area of Responsibility

Tropical Depression Ester is expected to move northeastward toward the East China Sea and may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility this morning. The Southwest Monsoon will bring strong to gale-force gusts and occasional rains in various areas of the Philippines.

Tropical Depression Ester was located 380 kilometers north northeast of Itbayat, Batanes, as of 4 a.m. It was carrying maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center and gusts of up to 55 km/h while moving east-northeastward at 15 km/h.

The storm is forecast to move generally northeastward toward the East China Sea, and it may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility this morning. Ester will remain a tropical depression over the next 12 hours before transitioning into a post-tropical low tomorrow morning. The Southwest Monsoon will also bring strong to gale-force gusts, particularly in coastal and upland areas exposed to winds, over various areas.

In the Philippines, the Ilocos Region, Abra, Benguet, Zambales, and Bataan will experience occasional rains due to the Southwest Monsoon. Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, the rest of the Cordillera Administrative Region, the rest of Central Luzon, Rizal, Cavite, Batangas, and Occidental Mindoro will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms. The storm's trajectory and the monsoon's impact will be closely monitored by PAGASA





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Tropical Depression Ester Philippine Area Of Responsibility Southwest Monsoon Weather Forecast East China Sea

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