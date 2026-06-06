Tropical Depression Ester Exits PAR; Southwest Monsoon Brings Rain to Northwestern Philippines

Tropical Depression Ester has left the Philippine Area of Responsibility after affecting Batanes, while the southwest monsoon continues to bring moderate to heavy rain and dangerous sea conditions to Ilocos, Central Luzon, and other western areas.

Tropical Depression Ester has exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) as of Saturday morning, June 6, after briefly affecting the northernmost province of Batanes.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), Ester was located 550 kilometers north northeast of Itbayat, Batanes at 10 am, moving east northeast at 20 km/h with maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h and gusts up to 55 km/h. The system did not make landfall in the Philippines, instead heading toward Taiwan after entering PAR on June 5. While Ester has moved away, the southwest monsoon (habagat) continues to bring rain to several regions.

PAGASA's 48-hour rainfall outlook indicates moderate to heavy rain (50-100 mm) for Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, and Zambales. Additional areas including the Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Metro Manila, Rizal, Cavite, Batangas, and Occidental Mindoro are experiencing scattered rain and thunderstorms. The agency has also warned of hazardous sea conditions.

Waves up to 3 meters are expected over the seaboards of Batanes and the northern seaboard of Babuyan Islands, while other areas face 2.5-meter and 2-meter waves. Ester was the Philippines' fifth tropical cyclone for 2026 and the first for June. PAGASA forecasts up to two tropical cyclones to form within or enter PAR during the month, underscoring the need for continuous monitoring as the wet season progresses





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Tropical Depression Ester Southwest Monsoon PAGASA Rainfall Outlook Ilocos Zambales Sea Conditions Philippines Weather

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