Tropical depression east of Mindanao expected to become tropical storm and enter Philippine area of responsibility

A low pressure system east of Mindanao has intensified into a tropical depression and may be upgraded to a tropical storm by Thursday, potentially entering the Philippine Area of Responsibility and affecting northern Luzon and nearby islands with strong winds and heavy rain.

A low pressure system located well east of the Philippine archipelago has intensified into a tropical depression and is being closely monitored by national weather authorities.

The disturbance was first identified on Tuesday, May 26, when satellite imagery showed a broad area of low pressure about 1,360 kilometres east of the northeastern tip of Mindanao. At that time the system was moving very slowly, almost appearing stationary, and was situated outside the official Philippine Area of Responsibility, a zone used by the country's weather bureau to issue public warnings.

By late afternoon the depression had begun to organise, with banding features becoming more defined and deep convection persisting near its centre. The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, known as PAGASA, issued an advisory at five oclock local time indicating that the system would continue to consolidate over the next 24 hours and could shift its track erratically as it gains strength.

Forecasters expect that by Thursday afternoon or evening, May 28, the system could cross into the Philippine Area of Responsibility and be upgraded to tropical storm status. Should this occur, the agency will assign a local name to the storm, a practice that helps communities identify and prepare for approaching weather. The storm is projected to move west‑northwestward toward the northern Luzon region and the Batanes‑Babuyan island chain.

Although models suggest a relatively low probability of a direct landfall on the main islands, the storm may still pass close enough to bring strong winds, heavy rain and a heightened risk of flash flooding to these areas. In addition, the developing cyclone could interact with the southwesterly flow that precedes the southwest monsoon, potentially amplifying the monsoonal rains that already affect the western and central parts of the country.

At present the precursor southwesterly windfield is already delivering scattered showers and thunderstorms to a number of regions. The islands of Palawan, the Zamboanga Peninsula, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, Soccsksargen, Lanao del Norte and Misamis Occidental reported intermittent rainfall and convective activity on Tuesday evening. The outer rainbands of the depression are also influencing the rest of Mindanao, producing similar weather patterns across the island.

PAGASA officials indicated that the upcoming system may enhance the onset of the southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat, which traditionally brings widespread rain to much of the Philippines during the summer months. With the country approaching the official start of the rainy season, typically declared in the second half of May or the first half of June, authorities are urging residents in vulnerable areas to remain vigilant, secure property, and follow any evacuation orders that may be issued should conditions deteriorate.

The agency will continue to issue regular updates as the system evolves, providing guidance on expected impacts and recommended safety measures





rapplerdotcom / 🏆 4. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tropical Depression Tropical Storm Philippines Southwest Monsoon Rainy Season

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fiber backbone on track for Mindanao landing - BusinessWorld OnlineTHE Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) said it is on track to connect the national fiber backbone to Mindanao by July. “The phases 4 and 5, I think it is around 60% (complete) right now. They are expediting it for July,” Information and Communications Technology Secretary Henry Rhoel R.

Read more »

PAGASA Predicts Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Over Several Areas TodayAccording to the 24-hour weather forecast issued by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), a low pressure area (LPA) off the southeastern part of Mindanao may bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over the region. The LPA, which was last monitored 1,550 kilometers east of northeastern Mindanao, has a high chance of developing into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours.

Read more »

Historian reframes Philippine history through Mindanao; challenges Manila-centric narrativesHistorian Patricio N. Abinales delivered his lecture “Mindanao as Historical Center” during the 3rd Mindanao Book Festival at the Ateneo de Davao University, 21 May 2026. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

Read more »

Survey Reveals Consensus on Defending Philippine Territory Over West Philippine SeaAccording to a survey conducted by Octa Research, the vast majority of Filipinos support defending their country's territory and sovereign rights, with support expressing willingness to defend the territory, highlighted in areas where Filipino fishermen and authorities and China's coast guard and militia have been on a collision course. The National Capital Region ranked highest in support at 83 percent, followed by Balance Luzon at 77 percent, while Davao Region saw its lowest level of agreement at 61 percent, with 34 percent expressing disagreement. The national consensus on defending Philippine territory cuts across class, gender, locale, and generation, with only 7 percent expressing disagreement. The survey's results suggest that communication strategies need to be more sensitive to context. This was a prominent finding in Davao Region, which recorded both the lowest agreement rate among Mindanao's regions and the highest disagreement rate nationally.

Read more »