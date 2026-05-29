Tropical Depression Domeng Brings Rains to Multiple Regions, Forecast to Intensify into Typhoon

Tropical Depression Domeng is bringing cloudy skies and scattered rains to several regions in the Philippines. The weather system is expected to intensify into a typhoon while over the Philippine Sea and is unlikely to make landfall, according to PAGASA.

The Bicol Region, Batanes, Ilocos Norte, Apayao, Cagayan, Quezon, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, and Samar are expected to experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the trough of Tropical Depression Domeng .

As of 4 a.m., Domeng was located 970 kilometers east of Northern Luzon, moving west northwestward at 15 km/h. According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), Domeng is forecast to intensify into a typhoon by Saturday night or Sunday morning while remaining over the Philippine Sea. After reaching peak intensity, it will steadily weaken but maintain typhoon status throughout the remainder of the forecast period.

PAGASA also indicated that this tropical cyclone is less likely to make landfall over the country and is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by Monday, June 1. In addition, due to the southwesterly windflow, MIMAROPA, Western Visayas, Negros Island Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, SOCCSKSARGEN, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), Batangas, and Lanao del Norte will see cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms in the next 24 hours.

Furthermore, moderate to strong winds are forecasted for Northern Luzon, with coastal waters expected to be moderate to rough. Residents in these areas are advised to stay updated with the latest weather bulletins and take necessary precautions against possible flooding and landslides, especially in vulnerable and low-lying areas. The public should also be mindful of the rough sea conditions, particularly those engaging in maritime activities





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