Troops arrest suspect in indiscriminate firing incident in Sulu, prevent further violence, facilitate rifle surrender

Troops arrested the suspect and facilitated the surrender of a caliber .30 M1 Garand rifle with five rounds of live ammunition after an indiscriminate firing incident in Sitio Button, Siganggang village, Pandami, Sulu, preventing further escalation of violence and highlighting the effectiveness of the Rido-Free, Gun-Free, and Peace-Centered Community campaign. Lieutenant Colonel Roy Dalumpines, 104th Infantry Battalion commander, emphasized the strong cooperation among the military, police, local leaders, and the community under the RFGFPCC campaign.

Troops facilitated the surrender of a caliber .30 M1 Garand rifle after they arrested the suspect behind the indiscriminate firing incident in Sitio Button, Siganggang village, Pandami, Sulu , preventing further escalation of violence and highlighting the effectiveness of the Rido-Free, Gun-Free, and Peace-Centered Community campaign.

Troops under the 1102nd Infantry Brigade arrested a suspect of an indiscriminate firing incident in Pandami, Sulu, on Saturday, May 23, 2026, through a swift and coordinated law enforcement operation





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Arrest Incident Campaign Surrender Security Political Will Community Cooperation Armed Forces Of The Philippines Philippine National Police Local Leaders Community Sulu Indiscriminate Firing

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