Police in Dagupan arrested a tricycle driver for attempted rape after a female student escaped his vehicle and sought help at a local establishment. The suspect was identified via plate number.

A female student reported an attempted rape incident in Dagupan City after escaping from a tricycle driver who assaulted her. The victim, a student originally from Urdaneta, sought refuge at a local establishment where employees immediately contacted law enforcement authorities.

Student Fled Assault at Night

The incident unfolded around 6:00 pm when the victim arrived at the passenger terminal in Dagupan. She recounted waiting for nearly an hour before a tricycle driver approached her. Although she initially rejected his offer for a ride, he persisted, claiming that no other vehicles were available.

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The driver informed the student that a passenger was already inside the vehicle. To facilitate her transport, he insisted that she occupy the rear seat. This arrangement allowed the driver to isolate the student from potential witnesses or other passengers during the journey.

As they traveled toward Barangay Tapuac, the student noticed the driver pressing his body against hers. He demanded her mobile phone number while continuing to make unwanted physical advances. The situation escalated as he steered the tricycle into a darker, secluded area of the road.

In this secluded location, the driver grabbed the student by the hand and proceeded to kiss and touch her chest. He attempted to solicit her for a date. Feigning agreement, the student waited for the right moment to escape.

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Victim Escapes and Reports Crime

The student made a sudden run for freedom when the driver attempted to turn the tricycle in a specific direction. She sprinted toward a nearby establishment, crying and visibly distressed. Upon reaching the premises, she reported the assault to the security guard on duty.

Staff members at the establishment quickly dialed the police to report the crime. Their swift action ensured that law enforcement could respond to the location while the perpetrator was still being tracked. The victim remained at the establishment to assist with the investigation and to ensure her immediate safety.

The clarity of her description and the circumstances of her escape provided critical information for the police response team. They needed to identify the vehicle used in the assault to prevent further harm to the student or other passengers in the area.

Police Identify Suspect via LTO

Law enforcement officers utilized the tricycle's license plate number to trace the vehicle. They collaborated with the Land Transportation Office to retrieve the owner's details and contact information. This bureaucratic process allowed the police to locate the driver efficiently.

Authorities summoned the driver for questioning regarding the allegations. The confrontation was direct, requiring the suspect to face the victim he had attempted to assault. This process is standard procedure for resolving complaints involving public utility vehicles.

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During the identification process, the victim positively identified the driver as the individual responsible for the attempted rape. This confirmation solidified the evidence against him and justified his detention. The suspect was taken into custody for further legal proceedings.

Official Warns Public on Safety

Rexon de Vera, deputy chief of the Dagupan City Public Order and Safety Office, issued a public advisory regarding passenger safety. He urged citizens to remain vigilant when using public transportation options in the city.

De Vera specifically warned against riding tricycles that lack official stickers or proper registration colors. He emphasized that vehicles without visible license plates pose a significant security risk to passengers.

The deputy chief advised the public to be particularly cautious during nighttime hours when visibility is reduced. He stated that unregistered vehicles are more likely to be involved in criminal activities due to the difficulty in tracking their operators.

Authorities hope this high-profile arrest will serve as a deterrent for other potential offenders. The case highlights the importance of reporting incidents immediately and utilizing official channels for accountability.

The student continues to recover from the trauma of the event with the support of her family and the legal system. Her bravery in escaping and reporting the crime has contributed to a successful law enforcement operation.