Senate officials warn that abolishing the Philippine travel tax could jeopardize 40,000 CHED scholars and TIEZA infrastructure projects, prompting calls for a transition period.

Manila, Philippines - Senate President Pro Tempore Vicente Sotto III raised urgent concerns regarding the proposed abolition of the Philippine travel tax during a Senate budget hearing on Tuesday. Senator Erwin Tulfo, who sponsors the 2027 budget for the Department of Tourism, warned that approximately 40,000 students in medical and tertiary education scholarship programs could lose their funding if the revenue stream is eliminated.

Funding Crisis for Tertiary Education Scholars

The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) currently receives 40 percent of travel tax collections to support tourism-related education programs and medical scholarships. Senator Tulfo disclosed that abolishing the tax would result in the loss of approximately P2.95 billion in CHED funding. This financial gap directly threatens the continued education of the estimated 40,000 scholars who rely on these government-assisted programs for their studies.

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Sotto specifically questioned how the proposed measure would impact the existing medical scholarship program, noting that it is a critical component of the current funding structure. The Senator emphasized the need to understand the direct consequences of removing this specific revenue source before proceeding with the legislative change. Without a replacement funding mechanism, these students face immediate financial instability.

TIEZA Revenue Dependence and Infrastructure Risks

The Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) is equally vulnerable to the proposed policy change, as it receives 50 percent of travel tax collections. According to Tulfo, approximately 91 percent of TIEZA's total budget depends on these specific tax revenues. The agency is responsible for funding tourism infrastructure developments, repairing roads and bridges leading to tourist destinations, and establishing tourism enterprise zones across the country.

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Under the proposed abolition plan, funding for these affected programs would shift to the General Appropriations Act (GAA). However, the Department of Tourism (DOT) and TIEZA are seeking a transition period before the abolition takes effect. This delay is intended to ensure the continuity of its programs and prevent immediate disruption to national tourism assets and infrastructure projects.

Legislative Timeline and Stakeholder Consultation

Sotto inquired about the status of the measure in the House of Representatives and whether the DOT was consulted during the legislative process. Tulfo confirmed that House Bill No. 8464 passed its third and final reading in the House in March 2026. The bill is now pending consideration in the Senate, where it faces scrutiny from lawmakers concerned about the potential fallout.

Tulfo stated that TIEZA was invited several times to attend the House deliberations to voice its concerns. Despite explanations from the agency that significant funding would be lost and that scholars and infrastructure projects would be negatively affected, the measure continued to advance. Tulfo noted that the bill passed at the committee level in the House, ignoring the warnings provided by the tourism sector.

Call for a Transition Period to Ensure Stability

Toward the end of the discussion, Tulfo reiterated the DOT's formal appeal for lawmakers to consider a transition period for TIEZA. This requested delay would allow time to integrate the necessary funding into the national budget or find alternative revenue sources. The goal is to prevent a sudden vacuum in funding that could halt ongoing tourism development projects and education scholarships.

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Sotto acknowledged the validity of the request for a transitional arrangement. He expressed willingness to agree to a delay if it ensures that the abolition does not cause immediate harm to the affected scholars and infrastructure projects. The Senate is now evaluating this request to balance the goal of tax abolition with the need to protect essential public services and educational opportunities.