Travel Guide: Cultural Itineraries for BTS Fans in Kaohsiung November 2024

Explore Kaohsiung cultural spots, food markets, and art centers during the November 19 to 22 concerts. Practical travel tips for international visitors included.

KAOSHIUNG, Taiwan - The massive influx of international fans expected for the Bangtan Sonyeondam concerts scheduled from November 19 to 22 provides an ideal opportunity to extend a brief trip into a comprehensive cultural immersion. While the Kaohsiung National Stadium serves as the primary destination for millions of attendees, the surrounding city offers a diverse array of historical landmarks, culinary hubs, and artistic spaces that warrant dedicated exploration during this specific four-day window.

Iconic Landmarks and Transit Hubs

Travelers arriving at Kaohsiung International Airport should immediately recognize the city's efficient public transportation network, which directly connects the terminal to the Mass Rapid Transit system. Before proceeding to accommodation, visitors are strongly advised to take a brief detour to the Formosa Boulevard Station. This underground transit hub features the Dome of Light, a stunning architectural installation composed of 6,000 crystal lights that creates a mesmerizing visual effect. This specific location has become a mandatory photo opportunity for tourists seeking to capture the modern aesthetic of the city upon arrival.

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Culinary Experiences at Ruifeng Night Market

For those seeking authentic local flavors, the Ruifeng Night Market represents the premier destination for gastronomic exploration. The market operates from Tuesday through Sunday, with hours extending from 5 p.m. until late into the evening. A standout vendor at this location is the Angel Chicken stand, which has gained international recognition for its extra-large, thick, and juicy chicken cutlets. The establishment serves these savory pieces in distinct seasoning profiles including salt and pepper, chili pepper, and mala, a spicy flavor profile that appeals to a wide demographic of food enthusiasts.

Visitors entering the main stretch of food stalls will first encounter Zheng's Old Brand Papaya Milk, a sixty-year-old enterprise famous for its signature papaya milk and seasonal fruit shakes. The market further offers a comprehensive selection of traditional street food items. Key offerings include unmistakable stinky tofu, a wide variety of fried noodles, grilled seafood, scallion pancakes, Taiwanese sausages, and sweet potato balls. Additional stalls sell Taiwanese sausages wrapped in sticky rice, popcorn chicken, noodle soup, and Taiwanese milk tea, ensuring a diverse culinary itinerary.

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Artistic Spaces and Historical Revitalization

Kaohsiung is widely recognized for its laid-back atmosphere, which is best experienced during an afternoon visit to the Pier-2 Art Center. This creative hub features numerous permanent and temporary installations, including the Yellow DNA Transformer Robot, Red Container Art, and The Giant's Building Blocks. Visitors can also enjoy colorful wall murals and capture epic views of the harbor and the Dagang Bridge, which is noted as Asia's longest horizontally rotating bridge. The area contains picturesque cafés, restaurants, street art, and outlet stores for international brands, all accessible via the Kaohsiung Circular Light Rail.

Another significant cultural site is Kaohsiung's oldest public retail market, which was originally built in 1949 and has been transformed into a vibrant arts and cultural space since its revitalization in 2022. The area now functions as a central hub where local artisans sell their crafts, accompanied by niche coffee shops and eateries. A notable sight within this market is the handmade raw noodles hanging to dry at Lou Ji Noodles, a testament to the preservation of traditional food preparation methods in a modern context.

Logistics, Transportation, and Payment Methods

International travelers flying from Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport should note that the flight time is approximately two hours. Upon arrival, individuals must ensure they have completed all necessary immigration procedures before entering the country. For getting around, the MRT, Kaohsiung Circular Light Rail, and buses are easily accessible, with comprehensive routes and schedules available via Google Maps. Ride-hailing services such as Uber are also operational within the city limits, providing alternative transportation options for tourists.

Financial preparedness is essential for a smooth travel experience in Taiwan. While certain establishments accept credit and debit cards, cash remains the generally preferred method of payment, particularly at night markets and smaller vendors. To maximize convenience for both public transportation usage and purchases at convenience stores, visitors are encouraged to acquire Taiwan's EasyCard. This rechargeable smart card streamlines travel and small transactions, allowing tourists to focus more on enjoying the cultural and entertainment offerings of Kaohsiung during their visit.