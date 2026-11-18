State-owned TransCo is fast-tracking power plant connections and transmission upgrades in Mindoro and Palawan to cut shortage risks as a very strong El Niño threatens hydropower generation. It also cites reduced outages in both island provinces.

STATE-RUN National Transmission Corp. (TransCo) is accelerating power plant connections and transmission infrastructure improvements in Mindoro and Palawan to reduce the risk of electricity shortages as a very strong El Niño threatens power generation.

TransCo President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph Omar A. Castillo said the agency was strengthening coordination with other government agencies and electric cooperatives to improve electricity reliability in the two off-grid island provinces. We are one with the government in ensuring that consumers, especially in island provinces, are not severely affected by El Niño, he said in a statement on Wednesday. We are fast-tracking connections of new power plants, investing in new infrastructure and conducting maintenance activities as we speak.

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The agency said coordination among industry stakeholders had helped reduce power interruptions by 21% in Mindoro and 17% in Palawan. However, TransCo did not specify the comparison period or provide the number and duration of outages underlying the reported reductions. Mr. Castillo said further government interventions and closer coordination among energy agencies could help minimize interruptions and improve electricity supply in both provinces.

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El Nino Threatens Power Supply In Philippines

The efforts come as the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warned that a very strong El Niño was already present in the tropical Pacific and could persist through the first half of 2027. In its Nov. 4 advisory, PAGASA said the weather phenomenon could peak by the end of 2026, increasing the likelihood of below-normal rainfall, dry spells, and drought in parts of the country.

El Niño is characterized by unusually warm sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific, which can disrupt rainfall patterns and affect water-dependent electricity generation. The prolonged dry conditions could reduce the availability of water for hydropower generation, adding pressure to electricity supply in areas already vulnerable to outages. Mindoro relies on an estimated 12 to 14 megawatts of hydropower capacity, according to Mr. Castillo, making its electricity supply vulnerable to prolonged dry conditions.

Maintenance And Coordination Efforts To Ensure Reliability

We know that El Niño is putting pressure on power generation facilities, especially hydropower plants. At the same time, power plants have to be properly maintained to ensure reliability and avoid technical malfunctions during this critical period, he said. TransCo said it was working with the National Electrification Administration, National Power Corp., and local electric cooperatives to strengthen power dispatch, maintain transmission facilities, and facilitate the connection of additional generating capacity.

Separately, Mr. Castillo said the state-owned company was working with the National Power Corp., other government agencies and local electric cooperatives to speed up connections for new power plants, upgrade transmission facilities and carry out maintenance. TransCo said the joint efforts had so far reduced power outages by 21 percent in Mindoro and 17 percent in Palawan.

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The agency serves as system operator in the island grids of Mindoro and Palawan, while electricity distribution is handled by the respective electric cooperatives. It also owns the government transmission assets, with the main electricity grid operated separately under a concession arrangement. Mr. Castillo urged households and businesses to conserve electricity as available generating capacity could become constrained during prolonged dry conditions.

He also urged consumers to conserve electricity, saying he expected continued coordination among power agencies and utilities to further improve supply and reduce outages in Mindoro and Palawan.