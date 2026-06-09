Tragic Drowning of Ateneo Student-Athletes in Aurora Sparks Demands for Accountability

Two Ateneo student-athletes drowned during a weighted training exercise in Aurora, leading to investigations by the NBI and calls for transparency from the university student government.

The community of Ateneo de Manila University is currently reeling from the devastating news regarding the deaths of two of its student-athletes in Dipaculao, Aurora.

According to reports from the Philippine National Police (PNP) and local authorities, the tragedy occurred during a training session conducted near a resort. Police Colonel Percival Pineda, the director of the Aurora Provincial Police Office, described the incident as a purely accidental occurrence. He explained that the athletes were engaging in a form of training or walking exercise within the shallow portions of the beach.

However, in a sudden and fatal turn of events, the individuals accidentally stepped into a deep section of the ocean, where they were quickly overwhelmed and dragged away by strong undercurrents into the deeper parts of the sea. Despite the official police classification of the event as an accident, the grieving families have raised serious concerns regarding the safety and nature of the training exercises.

Rovelyn, a member of the Baterbonia family, expressed immense pain and confusion, questioning the decision to allow her son to perform exercises while carrying heavy weights. She pointed out that approximately 20 kilograms of weight had been attached to the athletes' hands and feet. The family is questioning the logic and safety of such a practice, arguing that the weights made it nearly impossible for the students to save themselves once they were swept into deeper waters.

This revelation has sparked a broader debate about the risks associated with unconventional athletic conditioning and the lack of adequate supervision during the session. In response to the tragedy, the Ateneo Sanggunian, the university's student government, has issued a formal call for transparency and accountability.

The student leaders are demanding a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to the deaths, insisting that the university and the trainers provide a clear explanation for the safety protocols—or lack thereof—that were in place during the activity. The demand for accountability is central to the student body's grief, as they seek to ensure that no other student is placed in such a perilous situation under the guise of athletic improvement.

To further uncover the truth, the family of Baterbonia has requested a full autopsy of the remains. Ateneo has stepped in to facilitate this process, coordinating closely with the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to ensure that the forensic examination is conducted professionally and transparently.

Meanwhile, the university is also providing essential assistance to the family of Adili, the second victim, to help coordinate the repatriation of his remains to his home country of Nigeria. This international dimension adds another layer of complexity and sorrow to the event, as the university works to support a family mourning from across the globe.

Beyond the legal and forensic proceedings, Ateneo has assured the public and the campus community that it is providing comprehensive support for the families of the deceased, as well as for the teammates and other students affected by this loss. The university is offering counseling and emotional support to help the community navigate this period of mourning. This incident serves as a stark warning to sports organizations and educational institutions about the necessity of rigorous risk assessments.

The potential danger of using heavy weights in an open ocean environment is now under intense scrutiny, highlighting the need for standardized safety guidelines to protect student-athletes from avoidable tragedies





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ateneo De Manila University Student-Athlete Tragedy Dipaculao Aurora Training Safety NBI Investigation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ateneo players Rene Baterbonia, Divine Adili die from drowningAteneo's incoming star rookie Rene Baterbonia and foreign student-athlete Divine Adili drown during the Blue Eagles' team building in Aurora

Read more »

Ateneo recruit Rene Baterbonia, foreign student athlete Divine Adili die in drowning incidentThe Philippine sports community is mourning the loss of incoming Ateneo de Manila University rookie Rene Baterbonia and import Divine Adili, who both tragically died in a drowning incident on Monday, June 8.

Read more »

Ateneo’s Baterbonia, Adili drown during team building in AuroraMANILA, Philippines — The Ateneo de Manila University confirmed the death of two members of its men’s basketball team, Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili.

Read more »

PNP initial findings say 'strong current' carried Ateneo student-athletes in drowning incidentThe Philippine National Police Regional Office 3 (PNP PRO 3) on Monday released its initial findings on the drowning incident that claimed the lives of Ateneo de Manila University basketball student-athletes Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili.

Read more »