Traffic Enforcers Suspended Without Pay For Excessive Absences, Goof-ups In Traffic Violations, And Social Media Posting

Mandaue Traffic Enforcement Agency (TEAM) Director Hyll Retuya revealed that the agency has suspended several traffic enforcers due to habitual absences and offenses committed during the execution of their duties.

Duha ka traffic enforcers sa Dakbayan sa Mandaue ng gipahamtangan ug suspensiyon human nikatap sa social media ang mga video nga nagpakita sa ilang paglapas sa mga balaod sa trapiko Hinungdan nga nilihok ang mga awtoridad aron ipatuman ang disiplina ug subling ipahinumdom ang responsibilidad sa ilang ahensya.

Gikompirmar ni Hyll Retuya, ang pangulo sa Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM), nga nilihok dayon ang ahensya human masusi ang lig-on nga ebidensya sa maong mga kalapasan. Matod ni Retuya, dili mosalig ang TEAM sa mga sultisulti lang ug giseguro niini nga ang mga kawani moagi sa saktong imbestigasyon ug due process sa dili pa ipahamtang ang mga silot.

Usa sa mga insidente naglambigit sa usa ka traffic enforcer nga giingong niagi sa “no-right-turn” nga dapit pinaagi sa pag-agi sa kilid sa karsada o gutter, samtang ang laing drayber nakit-an nga nagkapyot sa gawas sa usa ka pasaheroang jeepney samtang nagsul-ob sa iyang uniporme. Matod ni Retuya, kining duha ka mga kawani niangkon sa ilang nabuhat atubangan sa legal office sa TEAM.

Iyang gipasabot nga ang mga silot nagdepende sa kabug-aton sa kalapasan, diin ang uban kanila gipahamtangan og suspensiyon nga walay suweldo. Ang enforcer ngaakit-an nga nagkapyot sa jeepney nakadawat og usa ka adlaw nga suspensiyon nga wala’y suweldo. Gipasabot ni Retuya nga nahuman na ang duty sa maong opisyal ug paingon na unta kining mopauli gikan sa iyang puwesto sa Subangdaku sa dihang nahitabo ang insidente.

Iyang gidugang nga gihatag sa enforcer ang iyang lingkuranan sa sulod sa jeep ngadto sa usa ka babaye nga pasahero, hinungdan nga napugos na lang kini sa pagkapyot sa gawas sa sakyanan





sunstaronline / 🏆 18. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

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