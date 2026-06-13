Traffic Collision on EDSA Leads to Armed Threat by Suspected Police Commission Employee

A minor sideswipe on EDSA escalated when a driver claiming to be a National Police Commission employee produced a firearm and threatened the other motorist, prompting a police investigation and official condemnation from the commission.

A traffic dispute on the northbound lanes of EDSA near the Asian Development Bank exit in Mandaluyong escalated into a violent confrontation involving a suspected National Police Commission employee.

The complainant, a 42‑year‑old man identified as Rene, told police that he was attempting to change lanes when a 59‑year‑old driver failed to yield, causing a minor sideswipe collision. Rene further alleged that the other driver was distracted by a mobile phone at the time of the impact. After the crash, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority personnel arrived at the scene and directed both vehicles to pull over within the jurisdiction of Quezon City.

While the drivers were stopped, the suspect allegedly produced a 9mm pistol, brandished it at Rene and threatened him before fleeing the scene. Rene immediately sought help from police officers stationed nearby, prompting a rapid response from law‑enforcement units. Police recovered the firearm and a National Police Commission identification card from the suspect. Mandaluyong police chief Colonel Reynan Patam said investigators are currently verifying the authenticity of the identification and confirming whether the individual is an actual NAPOLCOM employee.

Authorities are also examining the suspect's firearm registration records and awaiting the results of a breathalyzer test to determine if alcohol was a factor in the incident. The recovered 9mm pistol is being processed as evidence, and the police have appealed to any witnesses to come forward with additional information that could aid the investigation. National Police Commission Commissioner Rafael Vicente Calinisan publicly condemned the alleged actions of the individual who claimed to represent the commission.

Calinisan announced that an internal investigation has been ordered and assured the public that the commission will fully cooperate with the police in the probe and any subsequent legal proceedings. He also issued an apology to the taxi‑vans driver and stressed that the behavior displayed by the suspect is contrary to the values and standards upheld by the commission. The case remains under active investigation as police continue to gather evidence and determine the appropriate charges against the suspect





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EDSA Traffic Incident NAPOLCOM Firearm Investigation

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