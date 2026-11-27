Eliminating slip lanes and installing speed tables near schools reduces pedestrian fatalities by forcing vehicles to slow down, addressing the Philippines road safety crisis.

The Philippines faces a critical pedestrian safety crisis, with more than 36 Filipinos killed daily in road crashes, a statistic that continues to rise annually. The primary driver of this danger is not criminal activity but a transportation system that prioritizes motor vehicles over vulnerable road users, including children, the elderly, and persons with disability. This systemic imbalance turns routine walking into a life-threatening risk, necessitating immediate infrastructure reforms to create a more livable country for all citizens.

Eliminating Slip Lanes to Reduce Turn Collisions

Many Philippine intersections feature slip lanes, which are separate, curved lanes allowing vehicles to turn right without stopping or waiting for a green signal. These designs facilitate fast, unimpeded movement, often causing drivers to miss pedestrians or cyclists in the path, leading to fatal collisions. To prioritize pedestrian safety, experts recommend eliminating these slip lanes entirely and reconfiguring intersections with tighter turning radii. This physical constraint forces right-turning vehicles to slow down significantly. If a traffic signal is present, cars must wait for the green light before completing the turn, ensuring infrastructure compels drivers to yield to crossing pedestrians.

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Impact of Shaw Boulevard Intersection Design

Where slip lanes are retained, they must be narrowed to reduce vehicle speed, accompanied by the introduction of speed tables or raised crossings. A speed table functions like a wide, flat speed hump built at sidewalk level, with ramps on both sides to facilitate crossing. The intersection on Shaw Boulevard in Pasig City between Barangay Kapitolyo and Capitol Commons serves as a proven example of this safer design. Motorists have adequate time to see pedestrians when turning right at reduced speeds, drastically lowering the likelihood of severe or fatal outcomes in the event of a crash. This design effectively balances vehicle flow with pedestrian protection.

Evidence from New York City Safety Studies

Empirical data supports the efficacy of turn traffic calming in reducing injury rates. A study of New York City intersections implementing these safety features found a 33-percent lower rate of severe pedestrian injuries compared to intersections lacking such infrastructure. This significant reduction demonstrates that physical design changes can directly influence driver behavior and protect vulnerable road users. The data underscores that slowing down turning vehicles is a critical strategy for improving overall intersection safety and reducing the severity of accidents involving pedestrians and cyclists.

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Speed Reductions Near Schools Protect Students

Roads in front of schools often become high-speed corridors despite large numbers of students walking daily, with thousands of such roads across the country placing millions of young Filipinos at risk. In the absence of sidewalks, pedestrians often mix dangerously with motor vehicles on the carriageway. Implementing a speed limit of 30 kilometers per hour or lower on these roads is essential, as vehicles traveling at low speeds have a much lower risk of crashing. The survival rate for pedestrians hit by a vehicle traveling at 60 kilometers per hour is only 25 percent, whereas hitting at 30 kilometers per hour increases survival chances to 90 percent.

Enforcing Speed Limits with Infrastructure

Getting motorists to respect low speed limits requires physical interventions such as installing one or more speed tables on roads in front of schools. These structures force motor vehicles to slow down when approaching, creating much safer places for people to cross. The US Federal Highway Administration estimated that speed tables at zebra pedestrian crossings without traffic signals reduced the incidence of pedestrians being hit by motor vehicles by 45 percent. This measurable improvement highlights the necessity of using engineered solutions to enforce speed restrictions in high-risk zones.

Gaps in National Road Safety Funding

Despite the alarming death toll and the existence of several five-year plans, including the Philippine Road Safety Action Plan for 2023-2028, there is no specific budget item for road safety in the national government budget. These strategic plans remain meaningless without the necessary resources and staff to implement them effectively. Without financial commitment to traffic calming infrastructure like speed tables and redesigned intersections, the government cannot adequately address the rising number of fatalities or protect its citizens from preventable road crashes.