Traditional healer sentenced to up to 98 years in prison for four counts of sexual abuse against a 15-year-old patient

The Supreme Court's Second Division affirmed the conviction of a traditional healer and sentenced him to up to 98 years in prison for four counts of sexual abuse against a 15-year-old patient. Associate Justice Jhosep Lopez penned the 20-page ruling, which rejected the defense's claims and affirmed that fraudulent manipulation and deception completely void a victim's consent.

The Supreme Court's Second Division affirmed the conviction of a traditional healer and sentenced him to up to 98 years in prison for four counts of sexual abuse against a 15-year-old patient .

Associate Justice Jhosep Lopez penned the ruling, which rejected the defense's claims and affirmed that fraudulent manipulation and deception completely void a victim's consent. The healer was ordered to pay a total of ₱510,000 in civil indemnity, moral damages, and exemplary damages for two counts of rape through sexual intercourse and two counts of rape by sexual assault





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Traditional Healer Raped 15-Year-Old Patient Up To 98 Years In Prison Four Counts Of Sexual Abuse Fraudulent Manipulation Consent

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