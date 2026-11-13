Toyota Tugbok Davao Opens New Dealership to Boost Mindanao Presence

Toyota Motor Philippines launches its 12th Mindanao dealership in Davao City. The new Tugbok facility expands service capacity and reinforces the brand's regional commitment.

Toyota Motor Philippines has officially inaugurated its newest retail location, Toyota Tugbok Davao, within the Tugbok district of Davao City. This strategic opening marks the automotive giant's 12th dealership established across the entire Mindanao region, significantly deepening its operational footprint in southern Philippines.

The newly opened facility provides a comprehensive three-service station known as 3S, which integrates vehicle sales, technical maintenance, and spare parts distribution under one roof. This consolidation ensures that residents in Davao City and adjacent agricultural and commercial zones have immediate access to official brand support.

Also read TimeWrap: Bringing Mindanao Stories to Life, One Frame at a Time

Dealership Facility Specifications

Toyota Tugbok Davao occupies a substantial total floor area of 11,470 square meters, designed to accommodate high customer traffic and extensive vehicle inventory. The expansive layout includes a large, modern showroom designed to showcase the latest vehicle models in an accessible environment for prospective buyers.

On the technical side, the facility is equipped with 18 dedicated service bays and 10 specialized body and paint bays. This robust infrastructure allows the dealership to handle a significant volume of maintenance and repair work efficiently, ensuring that both city center residents and those in surrounding residential areas receive timely service.

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Leadership Transition and Local Impact

Masando Hashimoto, the outgoing president of Toyota Motor Philippines, reflected on the development process, noting that he participated in the groundbreaking ceremony for this specific location in 2024. He described the transformation of the site from an empty lot into a fully operational hub as a realization of shared aspirations for the local community.

Hashimoto emphasized that this new facility is intended to help customers in Davao achieve their goal of owning a Toyota vehicle. He stated that the dealership's operations are designed to contribute directly to the economic growth and prosperity of the city of Davao through job creation and service excellence.

Stakeholder Commitments and Brand Strategy

Betty Lu, the president of Toyota Tugbok, addressed the community regarding the dealership's operational philosophy, stating that the partnership with Toyota was driven by a sense of stewardship rather than mere commercial expansion. She affirmed that her team views the opening as part of a larger mission to uphold the integrity of the brand.

Lu assured stakeholders that the management team would protect the Toyota brand with the highest level of honor and professionalism. She highlighted that the success of the dealership relies on a collaborative effort with the community to achieve shared business goals and maintain high service standards.

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Recent Product Launches and Financial Context

This expansion follows a period of intense product development for the brand, which has recently introduced several key vehicles to the local market. These additions include the all-new RAV4, the Land Cruiser FJ, and updated versions of the Hilux in both diesel and fully-electric variants.

The product portfolio also features the Urban Cruiser and the Land Cruiser HEV, alongside the versatile Tamaraw now available in a new MPUV body style. These launches are designed to cater to diverse consumer needs, ranging from urban commuting to heavy-duty utility use.

Sales Performance and Electrification Trends

In terms of financial performance, Toyota Motor Philippines reported a net income of P11 billion for the first three quarters of 2026. This figure represents a slight decrease compared to the results recorded in 2025, yet the company maintains a strong overall market position.

A significant driver of current growth is the increasing adoption of green technology, with sales of electrified models rising by 37 percent compared to the same period last year. These electric and hybrid vehicles now account for 11.8 percent of total sales volume so far this year, indicating a clear shift in consumer preferences toward sustainable transportation options.