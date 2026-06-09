Toyota to Begin Building and Selling Go-Karts Later This Year

Toyota will start producing and selling go-karts later this year, with production taking place at its Aichi, Japan plant and the karts being sold under the Gazoo Racing brand. The karts will be sold at special Gazoo Racing dealerships, where the GR GT and GR GT3 will also be sold.

A report from Nikkei Asia has confirmed that Toyota will begin building and selling go-karts later this year. Production will take place at the carmaker’s plant in Aichi , Japan , after which, the karts will be sold under the Gazoo Racing brand.

With that, customers will be able to buy these ‘GR Karts’ at special Gazoo Racing dealerships, where the GR GT and GR GT3 will also be sold. Prices are expected to start at ¥300,000 (around P115,433), with each unit built to order. At the time of writing, performance specifications and initial designs have yet to be revealed.

However, with production expected to begin in just a few months, we should be seeing more official news soon. Toyota expects to assemble 1,000 to 2,000 karts a year, as it aims to further popularize motorsports among the youth in Japan. Karting is typically the entry point into more competitive racing, which Toyota has shown a large interest in.

While Toyota Gazoo Racing is now in Formula 1, it is simultaneously participating in the World Rally Championship and most recently raced the 24 Hours of Nürburgring. Though these GR Karts are meant to be for younger racers, something tells us that older kids are going to be placing orders as well. And we can’t really blame them, as the purchasing process for the GR GT is looking a lot more complicated than people initially thought.

A GR Kart may not be street legal or have a roaring V8, but it may be the most affordable path to a GR vehicle in your garage





TopGearPh / 🏆 21. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Toyota Go-Kart Gazoo Racing Aichi Japan GR Karts GR GT GR GT3 Prices Performance Specifications Initial Designs Popularize Motorsports Entry Point Into More Competitive Racing Formula 1 World Rally Championship 24 Hours Of Nürburgring Affordable Path To A GR Vehicle In Your Garage

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