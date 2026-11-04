Toyota Philippines Launches Rookie Racing Garage Manila for Car Enthusiasts

Toyota Motor Philippines opens Rookie Racing Garage Manila on December 16, 2026. This 1750sqm facility supports car culture with tuning bays, sim rigs, and multi-brand events.

Toyota Motor Philippines president Masando Hashimoto and chairman Alfred Ty provided extensive details regarding the upcoming Rookie Racing Garage Manila. This new motorsport and car culture hub is scheduled to open its doors to the public on December 16, 2026. The announcement follows the initial reveal made last month at the finale of the 2026 Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippine Cup.

Automaker-Agnostic Motorsport Hub

Rookie Racing Garage Manila was established by Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda, also known as Morizo. His goal is to make motorsports more attractive to the general public by creating a space beyond brand boundaries. Ty explained that this location serves as the first Rookie Racing Garage outside of Japan. It aims to welcome Filipino car enthusiasts to celebrate their shared love of cars in a dedicated environment.

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Facility Features and Technical Amenities

The 1,750 square meter facility is designed to cater to various aspects of enthusiast culture. A primary feature is the air-conditioned workshop for car modification, tuning, and customization. This space includes six service bays and a dynamometer for validating power output. Additional amenities include a merchandise shop, a curry and tea cafe, racing sim rigs, a mini four-wheel drive course, and a car showroom. The outdoor parking area spans 1,200 square meters and serves as a multipurpose space for drifting and karting activities.

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Strategic Partnership and Brand Vision

Initially, the project was envisioned as a Gazoo Racing location for Toyota performance vehicles. However, Akio Toyoda and his son Daisuke Toyoda shifted the strategy to reach a wider audience. This decision allows the facility to invite other brands and implement activities not limited by Toyota standards. Ty emphasized that the Rookie Racing name opens the facility as an automaker-agnostic space. The venture is a joint effort between Toyota Motor Philippines, Toyota Manila Bay, and Autoplus Sports.

Future Events and Community Engagement

Looking ahead to 2027, the venue plans to host numerous car club events. It will also prepare for the GR86 and GR Kart one-make races. The organization aims to create a place for car fans to meet and connect. This initiative represents a significant expansion of motorsport engagement in the Philippines. The facility stands ready to become a central hub for the local automotive community.