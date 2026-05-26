Toyota Motor Philippines Offers Limited-Time Deals on Fuel-Efficient ICE Models

Toyota Motor Philippines is highlighting some of its fuel-efficient ICE models through limited-time deals until May 31, 2026. The promos include low down payments, flexible monthly installments, straight cash savings, and freebies. Toyota’s ‘Pay Low’ option features all-in financing packages with down payments starting at 15%. This comes with a 60-month financing term, free comprehensive insurance for one year, and LTO registration for three years. Under this option, customers looking at the Avanza 1.3 E CVT can get it for a down payment of P152,400. With that, you get an MPV capable of a combined fuel economy of 18.9km/L. There’s also a ‘Pay Light’ option for customers looking for low monthly amortization over 60 months. Under this plan, you can get the Raize 1.2 G CVT for only P9,039 per month. In mixed conditions, the Raize can get an average fuel economy of 19.2km/L. Those planning to pay in full can also save through the ‘Straight Cash’ option. Under this plan, customers can get a Wigo 1.0 G CVT with cash savings of up to P65,000. As for fuel economy, the subcompact hatchback can achieve up to 20.8km/L in mixed driving conditions. Toyota is including free periodic maintenance, service discount vouchers, and comprehensive insurance for select vehicles. There are also trade-in rebates of up to P30,000 that you can use as a cash discount or for Toyota accessories. In addition, there’s also a five-year warranty for all brand-new vehicles. These promos run only until May 31, so if you’re in the market for a Toyota, visit your nearest dealership soon.

Toyota Motor Philippines is highlighting some of its fuel-efficient ICE models through limited-time deals until May 31, 2026. The promos include low down payments , flexible monthly installments, straight cash savings , and freebies.

Toyota’s ‘Pay Low’ option features all-in financing packages with down payments starting at 15%. This comes with a 60-month financing term, free comprehensive insurance for one year, and LTO registration for three years. Under this option, customers looking at the Avanza 1.3 E CVT can get it for a down payment of P152,400.

With that, you get an MPV capable of a combined fuel economy of 18.9km/L. There’s also a ‘Pay Light’ option for customers looking for low monthly amortization over 60 months. Under this plan, you can get the Raize 1.2 G CVT for only P9,039 per month. In mixed conditions, the Raize can get an average fuel economy of 19.2km/L. Those planning to pay in full can also save through the ‘Straight Cash’ option.

Under this plan, customers can get a Wigo 1.0 G CVT with cash savings of up to P65,000. As for fuel economy, the subcompact hatchback can achieve up to 20.8km/L in mixed driving conditions. Toyota is including free periodic maintenance, service discount vouchers, and comprehensive insurance for select vehicles. There are also trade-in rebates of up to P30,000 that you can use as a cash discount or for Toyota accessories.

In addition, there’s also a five-year warranty for all brand-new vehicles. These promos run only until May 31, so if you’re in the market for a Toyota, visit your nearest dealership soon





TopGearPh / 🏆 21. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Toyota Motor Philippines Limited-Time Deals Fuel-Efficient ICE Models Low Down Payments Flexible Monthly Installments Straight Cash Savings Freebies ‘Pay Low’ Option ‘Pay Light’ Option ‘Straight Cash’ Option Avanza 1.3 E CVT Raize 1.2 G CVT Wigo 1.0 G CVT Fuel Economy Free Periodic Maintenance Service Discount Vouchers Comprehensive Insurance Trade-In Rebates Five-Year Warranty

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Philippines to Reward Palarong Pambansa Medalists with Cash IncentivesThe Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) will award Palarong Pambansa medalists with cash incentives for the first time ever. The incentives are part of a larger effort to boost the national sports grassroots program.

Read more »

Toyota bZ3X Set to Launch in Philippines - Philippines Auto NewsToyota is planning to launch its new battery electric vehicle, the bZ3X, in the Philippines. The crossover SUV is co-developed with GAC and has similar dimensions to the RAV4. The bZ3X has a range of 430km, 520km, or 610km depending on the battery size. The vehicle features an interior comfort and tech, including a 14.6-inch touchscreen display, Yamaha sound system, and a kill switch for emergency use. The rear seats also recline and feature a pull-out center armrest. As of now, there are no public announcements yet from Toyota Motor Philippines about the launch of the bZ3X. However, with its competitive prices, the bZ3X could potentially be a strong competitor in the local BEV market. The bZ3X comes with various dimensions, including a length of 4600mm, a width of 1850mm, and a height of 1645mm. It is also available in different battery sizes, such as 50.03kWh, 58.37kWh, and 67.92kWh. The main features of the vehicle include a wide range of safety features through its LiDAR sensors, V2L charging, and a panoramic sunroof.

Read more »

Toyota Motor Philippines teases PIMS 2026 launchesThe 2026 Philippine International Motor Show is coming and Toyota Motor Philippines has confirmed the launches of three new models on June 4. The carmaker has only shared a teaser photo, but speculations on new models, including the all-new Land Cruiser FJ, all-new Hilux BEV, and Land Cruiser HEV, are highly anticipated.

Read more »

MG Philippines Teases 2026 Philippine International Motor Show LineupMG Philippines has published teasers for its 2026 motor show lineup featuring the MG RX9, MG 4 Urban, and the MG HS PHEV.



These teasers confirm several of the expected specs for each vehicle based on the Department of Energy's registry of recognized electric vehicles.

Read more »