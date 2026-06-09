Toyota Launches Land Cruiser FJ in Philippines: A Compact Off-Road SUV

Toyota has introduced the Land Cruiser FJ in the Philippines, a compact 4WD SUV positioned as the smallest in the Land Cruiser lineup. With a ladder-frame chassis, part-time 4WD, and a 2.7-liter engine, it targets off-road enthusiasts. Available in TX and VX variants, prices start at PHP 2.235 million.

Toyota Motor Philippines has officially launched the Land Cruiser FJ at the 2026 Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS), adding a compact yet rugged off-road SUV to its local lineup.

Positioned as the smallest 4WD SUV in Toyota's global portfolio, the Land Cruiser FJ joins the all-new Hilux and Land Cruiser HEV as the brand's newest offerings. Despite comparisons to the Suzuki Jimny 5-Door, the Land Cruiser FJ is larger, more powerful, and priced higher, making it a distinct competitor in the compact SUV segment. With a ladder-frame chassis and a part-time 4WD system, the 'Baby LC' is designed to appeal to off-road enthusiasts, offering a robust platform for customization.

The launch at PIMS highlights Toyota's commitment to expanding its adventure vehicle lineup in the Philippines, catering to drivers who seek both on-road comfort and off-road capability. The Land Cruiser FJ is available in two variants: the base TX and the higher-spec VX. Pricing starts at PHP 2,235,000 for the TX and PHP 2,575,000 for the VX, with an additional PHP 15,000 for the Platinum White Pearl Mica color.

Both variants come with a six-speed automatic transmission and a part-time 4WD system that defaults to rear-wheel drive. Measuring 4,610mm long, 1,855mm wide, and 1,890mm tall (1,955mm for VX), the SUV sits on a 2,580mm wheelbase and offers 245mm of ground clearance. The exterior design features a rugged front fascia with C-shaped LED headlights, a solid black bumper with silver accents, and Toyota lettering on the grille.

Side profiles show black door moldings and large overfenders, while the rear includes widely spaced taillights, a spare tire mounted on the cargo door, and black accents. The TX rides on 17-inch steel wheels, while the VX gets 18-inch alloys. Inside, the Land Cruiser FJ adopts a black utilitarian theme with synthetic-leather seats and a seven-inch TFT instrument panel across both variants.

The VX upgrades to a 12.3-inch infotainment display and a leather shift knob, while the TX features a nine-inch display and PVC shift knob. Physical buttons and switches dominate the dashboard, with a rotary knob for 4WD modes and a manual lever-type parking brake. The VX offers eight-way power adjustment for the driver's seat only; other seats are manually adjusted.

Cargo space measures 735mm in length with seats up and 1,480mm with the second row folded, with a height of 1,030mm. Under the hood, both variants share the 2.7-liter 2TR-FE gasoline engine producing 164 horsepower and 245 Nm of torque, a proven powerplant used in the Fortuner, Hilux, and other Toyota models.

Safety features include rear cameras and Active Traction Control on both variants, while the VX adds Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 with adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, automatic high beams, and pre-collision warning. Suspension is double wishbone at the front and multi-link at the rear, and the stock highway-terrain tires can be swapped for all-terrain tires for serious off-roading. The Land Cruiser FJ is also available in Smoky Blue, Oxide Bronze Mica, Attitude Black Mica, and Ash colors





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Toyota Land Cruiser FJ Philippines Launch 4WD SUV Off-Road Vehicle 2026 PIMS

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