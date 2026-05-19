Toyota Invites Basketball Fans to B.LEAGUE's Biggest Stars and B.Hope Children's Clinic Event on May 21 to 24

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP), in partnership with B.LEAGUE, invites its guests to the B.LEAGUE Finals Week Manila. The B.LEAGUE Finals Week Manila is an event that aims to bring the best of Japanese basketball to Filipino fans and to honor the 70th anniversary of Japan-Philippines diplomatic relations. B.LEAGUE is a Japanese professional basketball league with a strong presence worldwide. As a central highlight of this collaboration, Toyota is proud to present the B. Hope Asia Jr. Clinic on May 23. This initiative underscores Toyota's steadfast commitment to supporting Filipino grassroots athletes.

Toyota invites basketball fans to see B.LEAGUE 's biggest stars and the B.Hope Children's clinic on May 21 to 24 at the SM Megamall Mega Fashion Hall Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP), in partnership with B.LEAGUE , invites its guests to the B.LEAGUE Finals Week Manila happening on May 21 to 24 at the SM Megamall Mega Fashion Hall.

The B.LEAGUE Finals Week Manila is an event that aims to bring the best of Japanese basketball to Filipino fans. This collaboration also serves to honor the 70th anniversary of Japan-Philippines diplomatic relations. As a central highlight of this collaboration, Toyota is proud to present the B. Hope Asia Jr. Clinic on May 23. This initiative underscores Toyota's steadfast commitment to supporting Filipino grassroots athletes by providing world-class opportunities for young talent to hone their skills.

By giving an avenue for children to develop their sporting abilities, Toyota continues to champion the growth of the local athletic community





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Toyota B.LEAGUE B.Hope Children's Clinic SM Megamall Mega Fashion Hall Japanese Basketball Filipino Fans Diplomacy B. Hope Asia Jr. Clinic Kiefer Ravena Elijah Marcial Start Your Impossible Campaign

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