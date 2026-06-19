Toyota GR Sienna Concept: 3D Artist Abimelec Arellano's Rendition of a High-Performance Minivan

Abimelec Arellano, a 3D artist, illustrator, and automotive designer, has created his own rendition of the Toyota Sienna minivan with the Gazoo Racing treatment. The concept features wide fenders, an updated grille, a dual-pipe exhaust, new wheels, and bigger brakes. There's also a carbon roof, sports seats, and of course, GR badging.

3D artist, illustrator, and automotive designer Abimelec Arellano (known as Abimelec Design online) has created his own rendition of the Toyota Sienna minivan with the Gazoo Racing treatment.

Shared on Arellano's Facebook and Instagram profiles, the Toyota GR Sienna sports wide fenders, an updated grille, a dual-pipe exhaust, new wheels, and bigger brakes. There's also a carbon roof, sports seats, and of course, GR badging. This isn't the first time Arellano has experimented with rendering a high-performance minivan. In 2020, he also posted a 3D model of a Chrysler Pacifica Hellcat concept that gained popularity.

But if the Pacifica concept had a V8, what engine would the GR Sienna have? I tapped two of my colleagues for suggestions. Staff writer Billy Caluag said that since the Sienna was originally marketed primarily for the North American market, a GR version would probably adopt the US-spec Land Cruiser Prado's 2.4-liter turbocharged hybrid engine, producing 326hp and 465Nm of torque.

Meanwhile, staff writer Angelo Nieto went in a different direction, opting for the 5.0-liter V12 1GZ-FE engine from the GR Coaster concept, delivering 308hp and 480Nm. According to Arellano, he wanted to keep the 'fancier vibe' of the Sienna while adding the GR treatment—we think he captured that vision beautifully. But, what's more impressive is that he digitally sculpted the whole vehicle on Blender without using artificial intelligence.

If you want to see more of his renders, you can also check out his Instagram page here. What do you think of the Toyota GR Sienna concept? Would this be the perfect performance family car? More photos of the Toyota GR Sienna concept can be found here





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Toyota Sienna Minivan Gazoo Racing Treatment 3D Artist Abimelec Arellano Chrysler Pacifica Hellcat Concept Land Cruiser Prado Engine GR Coaster Concept Engine Performance Family Car

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