Toyota Corolla 60th Anniversary: History of 57 Million Sales

Toyota celebrates 60 years of the Corolla, a global bestseller with 57 million units sold. Explore the engineering, design, and local Philippine impact of the iconic E10 model.

On November 5, 1966, Toyota Motor Corporation released the E10, marking the birth of the Corolla during a period of rapid economic expansion in Japan. This launch responded to rising incomes and suburban growth by offering a compact family car that balanced affordability with performance. Six decades later, Toyota announced in 2026 that the Corolla has surpassed 57 million sales worldwide, cementing its status as the world's best-selling car nameplate.

The E10 Engineering and Design Legacy

Tatsuo Hasegawa, the shusa or chief engineer for the original E10, applied his background as a former aeronautical engineer to the vehicle's layout. Having designed military aircraft during World War II, Hasegawa utilized aviation aerodynamics and weight precision to create the car's structure. He famously penned the initial drawings, which legend states were inspired by plane blueprints. His design included a semi-monocoque body and curved glass windows, innovations that maximized structural integrity and aerodynamic efficiency for a compact family car in Japan.

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Hasegawa also rejected the column shift mechanisms common in American cars, insisting instead on a floor-mounted shift transmission. The first-generation model featured a 1.1-liter engine, a four-speed manual transmission, front disc brakes, and bucket seats. Initially available only as a two-door model, the lineup expanded with a four-door sedan in June 1967 and a station wagon in October 1967. The sportier Sprinter fastback coupe followed in 1968, establishing a pattern of diverse body styles that would define the Corolla's success.

Manufacturing Infrastructure and Global Expansion

Toyota invested significantly in production infrastructure to support the Corolla's growth, including a dedicated assembly line at its Takaoka plant in Toyota City. This combination of product development and manufacturing investment positioned the vehicle for international success. Exports to Australia began in 1966, followed by shipments to the United States and Canada in 1968. The company also initiated overseas assembly in Malaysia in 1968, signaling early intent to establish a global presence beyond Japanese exports.

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The naming strategy behind the Corolla reflects a royal theme rather than cosmic phenomena as commonly believed. The word Corolla translates from Latin to mean small crown or a ring of petals. Toyota's premier flagship, the Crown, was named in honor of the Japanese emperor. By naming the compact car the Corolla, Toyota intended to signal that it carried the same high standards of quality and reliability as its luxury flagship, but in a more accessible package. This nomenclature applied to other models like the Corona, Camry, and Tiara, all revolving around themes of crowns and royalty.

Philippine Market Impact and Local Assembly

The Philippines received the E10 in smaller numbers compared to the second-generation E20 model. The E20 was released in Japan in 1970, and left-hand drive versions arrived in the Philippines in 1972 as the model's popularity expanded. Delta Motors initially imported completely knocked-down kits from Japan and assembled the first-generation Corolla locally at their plant in Parañaque. This local assembly strategy helped make the vehicle more accessible to Filipino motorists.

Rommel Romero, a former employee of Delta Motors now aged 83, recalls that car assembly was simpler during that era. He notes that the Corolla quickly flooded the market, meeting the demand for personal transportation among an emerging generation of motorists. The vehicle's success in the Philippines exemplifies how the Corolla evolved from a Japanese domestic product into a global icon, adapting to local manufacturing needs while maintaining its core engineering principles.