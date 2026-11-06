Toyota Confirms GR Celica WRC Debut and Dual Team Strategy

Toyota announces a GR Celica Rally1 entry and two distinct WRC squads for next season. Executive Hiroki Nakajima links motorsport success to future road car development.

Toyota has officially confirmed the entry of a new GR Celica into the World Rally Championship next year, signaling a major expansion for its motorsport division. While the announcement does not explicitly promise a immediate consumer road car version, it validates long-standing speculation about a new performance model derived from rally racing. The Japanese automaker revealed the vehicle during promotional activities featuring GR-themed camouflage, highlighting a design that merges modern rally requirements with the iconic silhouette of the classic coupe. This strategic move underscores Toyota's commitment to leveraging its racing heritage to drive future automotive innovation.

Celica Design and Rally1 Specifications

The newly unveiled GR Celica for the World Rally Championship features a robust and aggressive aesthetic designed to meet stringent competition standards. Visual details from official photographs reveal a classic coupe shape complemented by chunky rear arches and a substantial boxy rear wing. These elements are not merely stylistic but are integral to the aerodynamic performance required in the Rally1 class. The vehicle represents a significant return to form for Toyota, which previously dominated the sport with the Celica nameplate decades ago, and it serves as a modern tribute to its motorsport lineage while adhering to contemporary technical regulations.

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Nakajima Vision and Road Car Connection

Executive Vice President Hiroki Nakajima has explicitly stated that the company intends to utilize motorsport activities to create better cars for consumers. During an interview with Top Gear at the Le Mans circuit earlier this year, Nakajima articulated a clear philosophy connecting track performance with road vehicle development. This strategic approach suggests that the technological advancements and durability solutions proven in the World Rally Championship will eventually filter down to future GR sports cars. The GR Celica Rally1 entry is therefore positioned not just as a racing contender but as a technological proving ground for Toyota Gazoo Racing's broader automotive goals.

Dual Team Structure in Jyväskylä

Toyota has announced a comprehensive plan to operate two separate teams in the World Rally Championship starting next year, significantly increasing its presence in the sport. The primary operation will be managed by Toyota Racing, which will deploy three GR Celica cars. This team will be driven by the championship's top three performers from the previous season: Elfyn Evans, Oliver Solberg, and Sami Pajari. By grouping the most successful drivers together, Toyota aims to maximize the competitive potential of the new Celica platform from the outset of the championship.

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Gazoo Racing Team and Yaris Strategy

Concurrently, the separate Gazoo Racing Toyota team will field three 2027 GR Yaris Rally1 cars, ensuring deep representation across different model lines within the championship. The driver lineup for this squad includes established rally stars Ott Tänak and Takamoto Katsuta, who will race throughout the entire season. Additionally, double world champion Kalle Rovanperä is scheduled to return for select events, bringing his extensive experience and winning pedigree to the team. This dual-team strategy allows Toyota to gather extensive data and compete aggressively on all fronts of the rally calendar.

2027 Regulations and Cost Management

The expansion of Toyota's racing efforts is made possible by the revised 2027 Rally1 regulations, which were specifically designed to reduce the operational and manufacturing costs of the cars by more than fifty percent. Toyota has strategically chosen to reinvest these substantial savings into expanding its team entries rather than cutting back. This financial advantage allows the company to maintain a dominant market presence in the championship while supporting a larger number of vehicles and drivers. The decision to add more cars demonstrates Toyota's long-term commitment to the series and its confidence in the cost-effectiveness of the new regulatory framework.

Future Implications for Toyota Gazoo Racing

The introduction of the GR Celica and the dual-team structure marks a pivotal moment for Toyota Gazoo Racing. The company's headquarters in Jyväskylä, Finland, will serve as the central hub for this intensified activity, coordinating the logistics and technical development for both the Celica and Yaris programs. Fans and industry observers anticipate that the performance data gathered from these two distinct platforms will influence future product development. The return of the Celica name to the highest levels of rallying is expected to reignite global interest in Toyota's performance capabilities, reinforcing its reputation as a leader in both rally racing and sustainable high-performance automotive engineering.