Toyota Confirms GR Celica and GR Yaris for 2027 WRC

Toyota announces dual factory entries for the 2027 World Rally Championship with the GR Celica Rally1 and GR Yaris Rally1 competing in parallel.

Toyota has officially confirmed its strategy for the 2027 World Rally Championship season, revealing plans to field two distinct factory entries. This move signals a significant shift in the automotive manufacturer's approach to the premier rallying series. The Japanese automaker will deploy separate vehicles across two different teams starting in the next competitive year.

Parallel Development of 2027 Rally Cars

The core mechanism of Toyota's 2027 return involves the simultaneous development of two unique rally machines. Gazoo Racing Toyota will continue its campaign using the GR Yaris Rally1. Concurrently, Toyota Racing will introduce the highly anticipated new GR Celica Rally1. Both vehicles are currently being engineered in parallel to meet the strict regulations of the upcoming season.

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Development activities for both cars are taking place in Jyväskylä, Finland. This location serves as the operational home base for the Toyota Gazoo Racing-World Rally Team. The WRC organization has verified that these parallel development tracks are active and proceeding as scheduled. This approach allows the manufacturer to leverage distinct engineering paths for each vehicle.

Gazoo Racing Teams and Vehicle Roles

Stakeholder positions within the organization highlight a clear division of labor between the two competing units. The GR Yaris Rally1 represents the continuation of Toyota's recent dominance in the championship. The manufacturer has held the top spot for the past six years using this platform. Fans and analysts view the GR Yaris as a proven winner with a consistent track record.

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In contrast, the GR Celica Rally1 carries the weight of a legendary nameplate revival. Toyota has moved beyond speculative leaks and provided direct confirmation of this model. The decision to use two separate entities, Gazoo Racing Toyota and Toyota Racing, ensures maximum brand representation. This structure allows for specialized focus on each car's specific technical requirements.

Public sentiment regarding the Celica's return has shifted from skepticism to high expectation. Initial doubts were addressed when Toyota provided official statements rather than relying on executive rumors. The brand's history with performance models like the GR Corolla supports the belief in the Celica's potential. The GT lineup further reinforces confidence in the engineering capabilities behind the new rally car.

Real-World Impact on 2027 Championship

The real-world impact of this dual-entry strategy is a potentially unbalanceable field for competitors. Toyota's entry of two separate factory teams increases its resource allocation significantly. This move raises the stakes for all other manufacturers participating in the WRC. The introduction of a new icon like the Celica adds a massive marketing and technical challenge for rivals.

Upcoming updates on the GR Celica Rally1 are expected as the 2027 season draws nearer. Enthusiasts have seen glimpses of Toyota's mid-engined Yaris Prototype, which hints at future designs. However, specific details regarding the Celica's performance metrics remain undisclosed at this time. The manufacturer plans to reveal more information as the development cycle progresses.

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The 2027 World Rally Championship will serve as the debut stage for these new machines. Toyota's commitment to both the Yaris and Celica demonstrates a long-term vision for the sport. The successful execution of this dual-team strategy could redefine factory involvement in rallying. All eyes will remain on Jyväskylä as these parallel projects move toward completion.