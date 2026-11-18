Travelers are heading back to Metro Manila after a rare five-day weekend tied to the ASEAN Summit holiday, with buses streaming into PITx and traffic expected to build on NLEX and SLEX by night.

Tourists are returning to Metro Manila after a rare five-day long weekend brought by the ASEAN Summit holiday. The holiday gave people an extended break, and many are now making their way back to the capital region.

Tourists Return via PITx Terminal

In a 24 Oras report by Raffy Tima on Wednesday, a continuous stream of buses filled with returning tourists was seen at the Paranaque Integrated Terminal Exchange, also known as PITx. The terminal became a key arrival point as the long weekend wound down. One of the travelers, Jovita Molina Legazpi, was able to attend her school reunion in Pangasinan during the break. When asked if the weekend was too short, she said, Maganda kung two weeks.

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The phrase means it is better if it is two weeks. On the North Luzon Expressway and the South Luzon Expressway, traffic was flowing earlier in the afternoon. Authorities projected that traffic could become heavier by night as more travelers head home. It is also possible that some tourists extended their vacation into the following weekend.

That would spread out the return trips over a longer period instead of concentrating them in a single evening. Toll Regulatory Board spokesperson Julius Corpus spoke about the expected evening rush in an interview with DZBB. He said, Posible po, posible po siguro mamayang medyo malamig-lamig na, magsisimula na po siguro silang magsibalikan dito sa Metro Manila. Kung makikita nyo, kasi itong ating mga bakasyonista na masasabi natin ay nag eenjoy pa.

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In English, Corpus said it is possible that later in the night, when it is colder, travelers will start returning to Metro Manila. He added that the vacationers can still be seen enjoying themselves. The TRB also issued a reminder for tourists who have yet to return to the metro. The agency urged them to make sure their cars are working properly before hitting the road.

Officials noted that having car trouble on the road can be difficult, especially during a busy travel period. A simple check before departure can help avoid delays and other problems. The returning travelers are part of the expected post-holiday surge at terminals, expressways and other entry points to Metro Manila. Authorities continue to monitor the situation as the evening progresses.

TRB Warns of Evening Traffic Rush

The five-day break was tied to the ASEAN Summit holiday, which gave many people a chance to visit provinces and attend reunions and other gatherings. Now those same travelers are making their way back. With buses arriving steadily at PITx and traffic still manageable in the early afternoon, the main concern is how heavy the roads will get later. Motorists were advised to prepare for possible congestion.

The TRB's advice remains for travelers to check their vehicles before traveling. That includes making sure the car is in good condition for the trip back to Metro Manila. As night falls and temperatures drop, more vehicles are expected on NLEX and SLEX. Some vacationers may still be enjoying their time away, which could mean a later and more spread-out return.

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For now, the scene at PITx shows the long weekend is ending for many. Buses keep arriving with passengers, and the roads leading back to the metro are expected to get busier. Travelers who spoke with reporters reflected on the break. Legazpi's comment that two weeks would be better captured the feeling of many who wished the holiday could last longer.

Authorities did not report any major incidents in the early part of the return. They continue to remind the public to drive safely and to be ready for heavier traffic overnight. The return of tourists marks the close of a rare five-day weekend. It also signals the start of the usual post-holiday rush in Metro Manila and on the major expressways connecting it to nearby provinces.