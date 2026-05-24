Tourist Rescued After Falling from Hotel Window, Family Trapped in Barracks

A tourist fell from a hotel window and was rescued by rescuers who contacted through their cell phones. The family of a worker was trapped in barracks after the incident. The rescue operation was conducted by the BFP and debris were cleared to search and rescue operations.

Ayon sa ulat ni Darlene Cay sa "24 Oras Weekend" nitong Linggo, sinabing nakuha na ang mga labi ng nasabing biktimang dayuhan. Nauna nang sinabi ni Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon na nakakausap pa ng rescuers sa cellphone ang lalaking turista.

Samantala, naghihintay naman si Lorena Angcao ng balita tungkol sa kaniyang kapatid at hipag na mga tindero, at may tindahan malapit sa gumuhong gusali na may siyam na palapag upang gawing hotel. Ayon sa isang kakilala na nakaligtas sa trahedya, natutulog umano ang kapatid at hipag ni Lorena sa kanilang tindahan kaya hindi sila nakatakbo nang gumuho ang katabi nilang gusali. Kabilang sa mga nakaligtas si Bryan Sytangco.

Ayon sa kaniya, nangyari ang insidente dakong 2:30 am habang natutulog sila sa barracks sa ilalim ng gusali. Kasama ring natutulog sa barracks ang mga pamilya ng mga manggagawa. Kabilang humano sa mga posibleng na-trap ang pinsan ni Bryan at ang 17-anyos nitong anak. Mano-manong ang ginagawa ng BFP sap ag-alis sa mga debris habang nagpapatuloy ang search and rescue operations para sa mahigit 20 iba pang pinaniniwalaang nawawala.

Hindi pa humano puwedeng gamitan ng makina ang pag-alis sa mga debris dahil maaaring mas malagay sa panganib ng panibagong pagguho ang mga biktimang natabunan. — Robin Padilla, sinabing nakisakay lang sa kaniya si Bato dela Rosa; 'di raw niya tinulungang 'tumakas





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Tourist Fell From Hotel Window Rescued By Cellphone Family Trapped In Barracks BFP Debris Clearing

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