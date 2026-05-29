Tourism Remains a Major Pillar of the Philippine Economy

Tourism direct gross value added reached P2.27 trillion in 2025, accounting for 8.1 percent of the country's gross domestic product. Employment in tourism-related industries expanded 2.5 percent to an estimated 7.70 million workers in 2025.

The Philippine Statistics Authority reported that tourism direct gross value added reached P2.27 trillion in 2025, accounting for 8.1 percent of the country's gross domestic product despite a 1.4 percent year-on-year decline.

Inbound tourism expenditure fell 6.4 percent to P698.46 billion, whereas outbound tourism expenditure grew 3.5 percent to P357.93 billion and domestic tourism spending rose three percent to P3.26 trillion. Employment in tourism-related industries expanded 2.5 percent to an estimated 7.70 million workers in 2025, accounting for 15.7 percent of total employment nationwide and exceeding pre-pandemic levels.

Tourism accounted for 8.1 percent of the Philippine economy in 2025 even as tourism-related output slipped from the previous year, data released on Thursday, May 28, 2026 showed. The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported that tourism direct gross value added (TDGVA) reached P2.27 trillion in 2025, down 1.4 percent from P2.30 trillion in 2024. TDGVA measures the value generated by industries that directly serve visitors, including hotels, restaurants, transport services and entertainment providers.

Despite the decline in total output, tourism remained a major contributor to the country's gross domestic product. Tourism-related spending covers accommodation, food and beverage, transportation, travel booking, recreation, entertainment and retail purchases linked to travel. Among spending categories, outbound tourism expenditure posted the fastest growth, rising 3.5 percent to P357.93 billion in 2025. Domestic tourism spending also increased by three percent to P3.26 trillion from P3.16 trillion in 2024.

Inbound tourism spending, however, fell 6.4 percent to P698.46 billion from P745.99 billion a year earlier. Overall internal tourism expenditure, which combines domestic and inbound spending, still rose 1.2 percent to P3.96 trillion. Employment in the sector also expanded as the PSA estimated 7.70 million people worked in tourism-related industries in 2025, up 2.5 percent from 7.51 million in 2024. The 2025 figures reflected the industry's continued recovery from the pandemic that disrupted global travel.

Pre-pandemic tourism direct output reached P2.52 trillion, or 12.9 percent of gross domestic product, in 2019 before plunging 64.4 percent to P895.61 billion in 2020. While domestic spending and tourism employment have both surpassed 2019 levels, international visitor spending has recovered at a slower pace. Inbound tourism spending dropped to P31.87 billion in 2021, marking a 94.7 percent decline from 2019, before rebounding to P698.46 billion in 2025.

Sector employment also recovered to 7.70 million, exceeding the pre-pandemic level of 6.50 million and the 2020 low of 5.48 million. The data were compiled under the Philippine Tourism Satellite Account framework, which tracks tourism's contribution to the economy. The PSA said historical data from 2000 to 2024 were revised following updates to the Philippine Tourism Statistical Classification System approved in 2025.

Despite mixed results across spending categories, tourism remained a major pillar of the Philippine economy, supporting millions of jobs and contributing a significant share of national output





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