Toper Lagat and Bukky Ojo Named UAAP Season 89 Players of the Week

UE's Toper Lagat and La Salle's Bukky Ojo receive Collegiate Press Corps UAAP Players of the Week honors for November 4-8 after breaking losing streaks.

University of the East guard Toper Lagat and De La Salle University forward Bukky Ojo secured the Collegiate Press Corps UAAP Players of the Week awards for the period spanning November 4 to 8. Both athletes delivered dominant performances that propelled their respective squads to significant victories during the UAAP Season 89 basketball tournaments, ending prolonged droughts for their teams.

Lagat Ends UE's 742-Day Losing Streak

Toper Lagat starred for the University of the East Red Warriors as they concluded a frustrating 30-game losing streak that spanned 742 days. The spark plug guard delivered 14 points and four rebounds in UE's 53-47 victory over Adamson University on Saturday, finally giving the Recto-based squad its first win in over two years. This pivotal performance marked the end of a significant historical slump for the Red Warriors, who had not tasted victory in nearly three years.

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Lagat secured the weekly citation ahead of University of the Philippines' Dikachi Ududo and Elliot Dimaculangan, National University's Reinhard Jumamoy, and University of Santo Tomas' Amiel Acido. His selection highlights his immediate impact on the court, proving instrumental in shifting the momentum for the UE men's basketball team during a critical stretch of the season.

Ojo Records Double-Double for La Salle Upset

In the women's division, Bukky Ojo claimed Player of the Week honors after spearheading De La Salle University's 84-83 upset of National University on Sunday. She posted a big-time double-double of 24 points and 24 rebounds, while adding two steals and three blocks in a masterful defensive and offensive display. Her all-around game was the deciding factor in a tightly contested match that kept the Archers in the hunt for tournament supremacy.

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The victory marked La Salle's first triumph over the Lady Bulldogs since Season 85 in 2022 and ended the Lady Archers' seven-game losing streak in the Season 89 women's basketball tournament. Bukky Ojo edged out teammate Kyla Go, Adamson's Elaine Etang, Ateneo de Manila University's Kacey dela Rosa, and UST's Oma Onianwa for the women's weekly recognition, underscoring her status as a top performer in collegiate basketball.

Competitive Field for Weekly Awards

The selection process for the Collegiate Press Corps UAAP Players of the Week involved intense competition among the league's top talents. In the men's category, the committee evaluated the performances of Dikachi Ududo and Elliot Dimaculangan from the University of the Philippines, Reinhard Jumamoy from National University, and Amiel Acido from University of Santo Tomas against Lagat's game-winning efforts. Lagat's ability to carry the offensive load during a high-pressure game ultimately set him apart from his peers.

For the women's award, Bukky Ojo faced stiff competition from several rising stars and established veterans. Her teammate Kyla Go, Adamson's Elaine Etang, Ateneo de Manila University's Kacey dela Rosa, and University of Santo Tomas' Oma Onianwa all delivered notable performances during the week. However, Ojo's combination of scoring volume and defensive presence, evidenced by her block and steal stats, provided the compelling narrative needed to secure the honor.

Impact on Season 89 Tournament Standings

The wins attributed to Lagat and Ojo have tangible implications for the UAAP Season 89 tournament landscape. For University of the East, breaking a 742-day losing streak revitalizes the program and provides a morale boost for the coaching staff and players. The 53-47 victory over Adamson University serves as a foundational step toward rebuilding the Red Warriors' competitive identity in the men's division.

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Similarly, De La Salle University's 84-83 win over National University is crucial for their standing in the women's bracket. Ending a seven-game losing streak and securing their first win against the Lady Bulldogs since 2022 helps stabilize the Lady Archers' position in the standings. These victories are not just about individual accolades but represent critical turning points for both programs as they navigate the remainder of the collegiate basketball season.