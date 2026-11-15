South Korea Tax Exam Top Scorer Confesses to AI Cheating, Police Investigate

The top scorer on South Korea's national tax accountant exam confessed to using AI and a microcamera to cheat, prompting a police investigation and concerns ahead of the college entrance exam.

South Korean police have launched an investigation after the top scorer in a national tax accountant exam confessed to using artificial intelligence to cheat. The test taker ranked first in both rounds of the qualification exam held in April and July.

He submitted a written confession through his lawyer on Sunday. The candidate scored 397.5 out of 400 points in the first round, getting just one of 160 questions wrong. This near-perfect score sparked accusations that he had used smart glasses to cheat, which he initially denied. The scandal followed months of speculation about his marks on hundreds of questions over the two exams.

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In a YouTube video posted on his lawyer's channel, the candidate confessed to cheating. He said, I deeply regretted what I had done. He also said, I cheated using electronic devices and generative AI. My passing the exam with the top score was not the result of fair effort.

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Han describes AI cheating method

He identified himself by the surname Han and apologized on the channel Attorney Lee Don-ho. Han described his method: I used a miniature camera to photograph the exam questions and sent them to AI, then checked the answers on my smartphone. He appeared on camera wearing a face mask. He added that he had submitted a written confession to Seoul police.

His lawyer said they could not disclose further details over concerns similar cheating methods could be used by others. Han explained his motives, saying he had struggled financially after leaving his job and starting his own business. He said, I wanted to make money, and I hated seeing myself disappointing my parents after quitting a good job. The exam is administered by the Human Resources Development Service of Korea (HRDK), a government agency that oversees national qualification tests.

The HRDK said two supervisors were present when he sat the test. The ministry of finance and economy said it planned to act swiftly to suspend his qualification, according to local media. The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said, We received a written confession through the test taker's lawyer this morning regarding cheating on the tax accountant exam. The case has been assigned to investigators.

Government vows fair Suneung exam

This week, Prime Minister Han Seok-sook acknowledged public concerns over AI-assisted cheating ahead of the national college entrance exam. The government will prepare thoroughly in advance and closely oversee the process until the very end to ensure the college entrance exam is conducted fairly and stably, a statement from her office said. The exam, known as the Suneung, is scheduled for Nov. 19.

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The Suneung is essential for admission to top universities and widely regarded as a gateway to better economic and marriage prospects. It is a high-pressure event that many South Korean students have spent much of their lives preparing for. The scandal has raised the stakes for organizers of this high-stakes annual exam. Authorities have recently stepped up efforts against cheating involving smart glasses.

The HRDK said Sunday that an AI inspector caught a test taker wearing smart glasses during a gas engineer certification exam last month. In October, the government announced plans to file criminal complaints against students caught using such devices in the national university entrance exam.