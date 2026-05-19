Top Line Expands Fuel Storage Capacity in Visayas Through Strategic Lease with LuDo and LuYm

Top Line Business Development Corporation is tripling its fuel storage capacity in Cebu City by leasing facilities from LuDo and LuYm Corporation to enhance energy security in the Visayas region.

Top Line Business Development Corporation, a prominent listed fuel retailer, has announced a significant expansion of its operational footprint in the central Philippines. Through its subsidiary, Top Line Logistics, the company has entered into a strategic lease agreement with LuDo and LuYm Corporation, a venerable Cebu-based enterprise with a long history in the cooking oil manufacturing sector.

This partnership centers on the utilization of existing storage facilities in Cebu City, which were previously integrated into a cooking oil production plant. By converting and utilizing these assets, Top Line aims to establish the Top Line Energy Complex, a specialized hub designed to optimize the distribution and storage of petroleum products.

The impact of this deal is substantial, as it is expected to triple the company's fuel storage capacity in the Visayas region, increasing it from the current ten million liters to a robust thirty million liters. This surge in capacity is intended to provide a more stable foundation for the company's Light Fuels service stations, ensuring that the supply chain remains uninterrupted even during periods of high demand or logistics disruptions.

The first phase of the Top Line Energy Complex is dedicated to the extensive refurbishment and optimization of the leased depot facilities. This initial stage is a critical component of the company's broader growth strategy, with expectations for completion by the fourth quarter of 2026. Eugene Erik Lim, the Chief Executive Officer of Top Line, has emphasized that this project serves as a cornerstone for the firm's next phase of growth.

By enhancing their storage capabilities, the company is better positioned to serve the evolving energy requirements of its customers while contributing to the overarching goal of regional energy security. From the perspective of the lessor, Douglas Luym, the chairman of the LuDo and LuYm Group, this collaboration represents an opportunity to create sustainable long-term value.

He believes that the partnership will foster a more reliable fuel supply chain not only within Cebu City but across the broader Visayas region, thereby supporting local economic activity and reducing the volatility of fuel availability. Once the complex is fully operational, Top Line expects a marked improvement in its logistics capabilities and overall operational efficiency, allowing it to scale its network of commercial customers and service stations more aggressively.

This expansion comes at a time when the Philippines is grappling with significant challenges regarding its national energy infrastructure. Currently, the country suffers from a critical lack of strategic fuel reserves, leaving it heavily dependent on the storage capacities of private petroleum retailers. Among these private players, Petron Corporation stands out as the only entity with actual oil refining capabilities within the country, while most other retailers are forced to import finished oil products from overseas markets.

This reliance on imports makes the domestic market susceptible to global price shocks and supply chain instabilities. For instance, reports indicate that the average fuel inventory had recently dipped from fifty days to approximately forty-five days. A detailed breakdown of these inventories reveals varying levels of security, with kerosene boasting a high reserve of one hundred and fifty-two days, while liquefied petroleum gas remains precariously low at only thirty days.

Other fuels like gasoline and diesel hover around forty-six to forty-seven days, and jet fuel sits at sixty days. To address these systemic vulnerabilities, industry leaders have suggested the implementation of larger-scale storage solutions.

For example, officials from Petron Corporation have proposed the construction of a massive tank farm in Mariveles, Bataan, located in Central Luzon. Such a facility would be capable of storing fifteen million barrels of crude oil, which would effectively provide a ninety-day stockpile to safeguard the nation against external shocks. In this context, the initiative by Top Line to triple its regional capacity in Cebu serves as a micro-level solution to a macro-level problem.

By building localized resilience through the Top Line Energy Complex, the company is not only securing its own business interests but is also contributing to the stability of the energy landscape in the Visayas. This move highlights the importance of private sector investment in energy infrastructure as a means to mitigate the risks associated with the absence of government-led strategic reserves.

As Top Line continues to optimize its logistics hub, it sets a precedent for other regional players to invest in storage capacity to ensure that the central Philippines remains energized and economically productive





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