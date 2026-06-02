Top Gear Philippines Magazine Podcast: A JDM Paradise at Wekfest 2026 in Nagoya

Join Leandre Grecia and Charles Banaag as they recall their time at Wekfest 2026 in Nagoya, Japan, where they witnessed an impressive display of JDM cars, including Mazda RX-7s and GT-Rs. The podcast is now available on Facebook and Spotify.

The Top Gear Philippines Magazine Podcast has returned with its fifth episode in the fourth season. In this installment, managing editor Leandre Grecia and video head Charles Banaag share their experiences from Wekfest 2026 in Nagoya , Japan, a haven for Japanese Domestic Market ( JDM ) car enthusiasts .

Leandre estimated nearly 20 Mazda RX-7 builds and was amazed by the abundance of GT-Rs at the Port Messe Nagoya Exhibition Hall. Apart from these, there were also European classics and Philippine cars on display. You can browse through their best shots from the trip by clicking on the blue words, which also serve as a visual companion to the podcast. The podcast is available on Facebook and Spotify. Stay tuned for the next episode





TopGearPh / 🏆 21. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Top Gear Philippines Podcast Wekfest 2026 Nagoya JDM Mazda RX-7 GT-R Car Enthusiasts

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Davao City Revamps Duaw Davao Event for 2026The Davao City Tourism Operations Office has revised the pillars for this year's Duaw Davao event, introducing new themes and activities.

Read more »

Thailand's National Innovation Agency Launches SITE 2026Thailand's National Innovation Agency has officially launched SITE 2026, a platform bridging Thai innovations with global capital, partners, and networks.

Read more »

2026 Yamaha Mio Gear S Launched in Philippines with Updated Design and Blue Core Hybrid EngineYamaha Motor Philippines has unveiled the 2026 Mio Gear S, featuring a sportier design, new convenience features, and the 125cc Blue Core Hybrid engine with Smart Motor Generator, priced at P81,900.

Read more »

PNP Deploys Over 55,000 Personnel Nationwide for Safe School Year 2026-2027 OpeningPNP rolls out Balik Eskwela security plan with 55,000+ personnel to protect students and ensure a safe opening of School Year 2026-2027, emphasizing multi-agency cooperation.

Read more »